KWSO Calendar for Tue., Aug. 6, 2024

Committee Reports are on the Tribal Council Agenda today. This morning is Range & Ag Committee; Culture & Heritage Committee; and Water Board. This afternoon will be the Fish & Wildlife Committees, and Education Committee.

The Warm Springs Cooling Shelter is open from 10am to 8pm daily and located across the street from the Behavioral Health Center near the old Elementary.

If you who have applied for LIHEAP energy assistance this year from Tribal Social Services, you are being asked to complete a customer service survey. Go to the office at the Family Resource Center during normal business hours and see Jackie Minson.

The Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center offers several groups and classes on Tuesdays. Adult Anger Management Classes are from 9-10am. Community Health & Wellness group meets at 10am. There is a Wellbriety Meeting from 1-2pm. Adult A&D Education class is from 4-5pm. Youth Wellbriety will meet from 4-5:00.

A Women’s Crafting Circle meets tomorrow at the Papalaxsimisha office, located at 1142 Warm Springs Street. All women are welcome to bring their own craft and spend time with others at one of both sessions. Women’s Crafting Circle meets from noon to 2 and from 5:30-7:30.

There’s a public Hunter’s Meeting next Tuesday, August 13th from 5:30-9pm at the Agency Longhouse. Lottery winner tags will be handed out at the meeting.

Culver’s Annual Crawdad Festival is Saturday, August 17th 10am-5pm. The day starts off with a parade through Culver at 10am. At Culver City Park there will be vendors, food, entertainment and crawdads! There’s a splash pad for everyone to cool off at, live music from11am-1pm and lots of activities for the kids – free face painting, free balloon animals, water balloon area, yard game section, petting zoo and more. For vendor info – send an email to culvercrawdad@gmail.com.

Central Oregon Septic Assistance Program’s second round of funding is open through August 31st for applicants from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. The financial aid is for needed repair or replacement of septic systems. Applicants can apply online at www.coic.org/cosap and can also fill out the paper application available at the Warm Springs Public Utilities office and send it to septic@coic.org. COIC will collect and review applications and make sure homeowners meet the basic requirements, and then the Warm Springs Public Utilities department will be handling the inspections and installations.

Warm Springs Commodities is open weekdays from 9am-noon and 1-4pm. It provides eligible individuals fresh fruits & vegetables, healthy meats, pastas and other healthy food. To apply, stop by the Commodities warehouse located in the Industrial Park. Individuals who currently receive SNAP Food Benefits do not qualify for Commodities. The Food Bank is every Tuesday and Friday 10am to 1pm.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health is now taking applications for the Permanent Supportive Housing Program. This program provides affordable housing with tenant support services to members of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs who are experiencing chronic homelessness, limited income, and mental or physical health issues, disabilities and/or substance use disorder.