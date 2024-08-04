KWSO Calendar for Mon., Aug. 5, 2024

If you who have applied for LIHEAP energy assistance this year from Tribal Social Services, you are asked to complete a customer service survey. Go to the office at the Family Resource Center during normal business hours and see Jackie Minson.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

Madras High School’s Junior Buff Volleyball Camp starts today and goes through Wednesday for incoming 3rd-8th graders. It’s from 9am-noon each day. The cost is $50 per player and they will take cash or check at the door.

5 The Tribal Council will be in session today. Agenda items this morning are: BIA Update; Bureau of Trust Funds Admin 101; and Realty Items. This afternoon will be a Legislative Update Conference Call; and Tribal Attorneys’ Updates.

The Warm Springs Cooling Shelter is open from 10am to 8pm daily. The Cooling Shelter is located across the street from the Behavioral Health Center near the old Elementary.

Mondays at the Behavioral Health Center there is a Women’s Talking Circle from 11am to 12:30pm. Adolescent A&D Education class is every Monday from 4-5pm.

The Helping Hand Food Pantry at the Presbyterian Church will not be open today.

The monthly Native Aspirations meeting is today from noon to 1:30 at the Community Wellness Center Social Hall. Lunch will be provided.

Madras High School is doing a youth cheer camp for kids in kindergarten thru 8th grade. It’s this Thursday, August 8th & Friday, August 9th from 1-4pm in the MHS main gym. The cost is $50. Register online or visit the Madras High Cheerleading Facebook page for more information.

The Wings Invitational Youth Track Meet is next week, Tuesday, August 13th at the K8 Track. Age divisions are 2-5, 6-9 and 10-12. Events are the 50, 100, 200, and 400-meter races, standing long jump, long jump, softball throw, and t-ball throw. at WSK8 Academy. Registration begins at 5:30 and events at 6.

KWSO is working with other stations that are part of Oregon Community Media and KBOO to provide coverage of candidates on the ballot in the November 2024 Election. We are seeking input on what you are interested in knowing about from those running for office. Please take time to participate in an online survey by August 14th.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is hosting the financial education series “Pathways Home: A Native Homeownership Course,” via Zoom. It will start August 15th and meet every Thursday through September from 5:30-7:30 online. This course is required for anyone in the IDA program for home ownership. To sign up, email mallory@wscat.org.

The Center Foundation is doing baseline concussion testing for Central Oregon students ages 12-18. The next baseline testing date is Wednesday, August 28th at The Center. 9:00 am testing slots are currently open, with more opening as needed. This is a good time for local students to have a baseline test in preparation for fall and winter sports. Advance registration is required by contacting Stuart Schmidt, Program Manager, at 541-322-2323. The cost of each baseline test is $20.

The Summer Acceleration program at the Warm Springs K8 is operating out of the cafeteria side of the building. The office is located in the concessions. The phone number for Summer Acceleration is 541-553-1563.