KWSO Calendar for Sat., Aug. 24, 2024

There’s a memorial for Simon Kalama this morning, starting at 9 at the Agency Cemetery. It will move to the Agency Longhouse for services and giveaway at 10. At 1:00 will be the namegiving for the grandchildren of Margie Kalama.

The Bright Wood Airshow of the Cascades Festival continues today in Madras. Gates open at 9am. Golden Knights and aerobatic performances begin at 1:15. Visit cascadeairshow.com for details and tickets.

The Simnasho Tribal Market is today and tomorrow 10am to 2pm in the Simnasho Longhouse parking lot. Tribal vendors are welcome and encouraged to set up.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Traditional Parade Committee is having its annual clothes giveaway tomorrow on the campus area from noon until 5. There will be all sorts of clothes & shoes that vary in sizes & styles. This is the committee giving back to the community & tribal members for the support of their Pi-Ume-Sha Traditional Parade. No early arrivals please!

A Columbia River Zone 6 Commercial Gillnet Fishery will open at 6am Monday, August 26th to 6pm Friday, August 30th. It will be open again September 2nd for 4 nights.

Madras High School Fall Athletics Info Night is on Monday, August 26th from 6-7pm in the MHS Commons. This is for student athletes and families for all fall sports – football, volleyball, soccer, cross country and cheer.

A Simnasho District meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, August 27th, to discuss 2025 Budget Priorities. Dinner is at 6, the meeting at 7 at the Simnasho Longhouse.

Central Oregon Septic Assistance Program’s second round of funding is open through August 31st for applicants from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. The financial aid is for needed repair or replacement of septic systems. Apply online at www.coic.org/cosap or fill out the paper application available at the Warm Springs Public Utilities office and send it to septic@coic.org. COIC will collect and review applications and make sure homeowners meet the basic requirements, and then the Warm Springs Public Utilities department will be handling the inspections and installations.

Portraits in Red: Missing & Murdered Indigenous People Painting Project, a traveling exhibit, is on display at the Museum at Warm Springs until September 7th.

First Nations Veterinary and Fences for Fido will hold the final Warm Springs spay/neuter clinic of the year during Labor Day Weekend. It’s for dogs and cats and all pets must be between 2 months and 5 years old, weigh 60 pounds or less and live within the boundary of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. There is no cost for services. The Warm Springs Spay/Neuter Clinic will be August 31st and September 1st at the Agency Fire Station. Services include: Spay/Neuter, Vaccinations, Microchip and Flea/Tick Medication. Online registration is preferred at https://firstnationsvet.com/warm-springs-nation or you can call ‪(503) 451-0765.