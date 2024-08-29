KWSO Calendar for Fri., Aug. 30, 2024

Fridays at the Behavioral Health Center, there is Relapse Prevention class from 11am to noon and a Wellbriety Meeting at noon. A support group for individuals experiencing anxiety is held every Friday from 3-4pm. The sessions help with managing anxiety in a safe, non-judgmental and accepting environment.

For senior lunch today, meatloaf is on the menu. Senior meals are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Wellness Center dining room.

Warm Springs ECE is closed for training today. The ECE closure is for all programs. Classrooms will remain closed thru Tuesday, September 3rd. There will be an open house on the 3rd for all Head Start and Day Care families. The first day of school for ECE classrooms is Wednesday September 4th.

At the Warm Springs K-8 Academy – Wednesday, September 4th is the first day of school for 1st – 8th grade. Kindergarten teachers will contact each family to schedule the first day of school for kindergarten students.

The Memorial and Stone Setting for Jermayne Tuckta and Teeny Tappo will be held tomorrow starting at 8am at the Agency Cemetery. Rejoining, Giveaway and Meal will follow at the Simnasho Longhouse.

The Simnasho Tribal Market is Saturday and Sunday 10am to 2pm in the Simnasho Longhouse parking lot. Tribal vendors are welcome and encouraged to set up.

Warm Springs Suicide Prevention’s Sobriety Powwow is Tuesday, September 3rd in the Prevention Pavilion on campus. Food will start at 5:30 and the powwow at 6.

The Northwest Tribal Food Sovereignty Coalition’s Annual Gathering is Tuesday, September 3rd through Thursday, September 5th at Heritage University in Toppenish, WA. All are welcome. This year’s gathering will be focused on traditional foods and practices by providing hands-on workshops. Registration is free and we’ve shared the link to register on our Community Calendar on the KWSO website.

Warm Springs Commodities is open weekdays from 9am-noon and 1-4pm. It provides eligible individuals fresh fruits & vegetables, healthy meats, pastas and other healthy food. To apply, stop by the Commodities warehouse located in the Industrial Park. Individuals who currently receive SNAP Food Benefits do not qualify for Commodities. The Food Bank is every Tuesday and Friday 10am to 1pm.

Warm Springs Sanitation will be off on Monday for Labor Day. Monday trash pick up will be done on Tuesday along with the regular Tuesday routes.

West Hills Drive is under construction for roadway paving and improved pedestrian access. The work is expected to last through November. There will be lane closures and detours throughout the project so motorists can expect some extra time heading from or to West Hills in the upcoming months as Warm Springs Construction works on this project.

Registration is open for the 2024 Jefferson County Cowdeo. It will take place on Saturday, September 28th at the Fairgrounds in Madras. Registration will close at 4pm on September 21st or once an event is full. Visit Cowdeo.com for details.

The Warm Springs Cooling Shelter is open from 10am to 8pm daily. The Cooling Shelter is located across the street from the Behavioral Health Center near the old Elementary.