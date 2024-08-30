KWSO Calendar for Sat., Aug. 31, 2024

The Memorial and Stone Setting for Jermayne Tuckta and Teeny Tappo is today starting at 8am at the Agency Cemetery. Rejoining, Giveaway and Meal will follow at the Simnasho Longhouse.

The Simnasho Tribal Market is open today and Sunday 10am to 2pm in the Simnasho Longhouse parking lot. Tribal vendors are welcome and encouraged to set up.

Warm Springs ECE classrooms will be closed for the Labor Day holiday on Monday and for open house for families on Tuesday. The first day of school for ECE classrooms is Wednesday September 4th.

Families can apply JOM Fall Extra-Curricular Allowances for Jefferson County 509-J and Wasco County students now until Friday, September 6th. The forms are available on the “Johnson O’Malley – JOM: CTWS info page” on Facebook.

The Intertribal Agriculture Council is hosting the Northwest Regional Summit September 9-10 at Wildhorse Resort & Casino in Pendleton. Attendees will gain insight into useful resources about meat processing, and soil health through presentations, and face-to-face interaction with experts. Get details online at https://www.indianag.org/.

211 is a non-emergency helpline that connects people with community resources and local services. Contacting 211 connects you to a live person 24/7, who will help you to identify, navigate, and connect with services like food banks, SNAP, housing, shelter, healthcare, child care, bill pay assistance, mental health, domestic violence, and many more. Every call is confidential, and live translation services are available in over 150 languages. If you need help but it’s not an immediate emergency, 211 is the number to call.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health is now taking applications for the Permanent Supportive Housing Program. This program provides affordable housing with tenant support services to members of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs who are experiencing chronic homelessness, limited income, and mental or physical health issues, disabilities and/or substance use disorder.

A Columbia River Zone 6 Commercial Gillnet Fishery will open at 6am Monday, September 2nd to 6pm Friday, September 6th.

At the Warm Springs K-8 Academy – Wednesday, September 4th is the first day of school for 1st – 8th grade. Kindergarten teachers will contact each family to schedule the first day of school for kindergarten students. School hours will be 8am to 2:50pm Tuesday thru Friday, and on Late Start Mondays – school will start at 9:30.

Madras High School’s “Buffs Are Back” Barbecue is coming up on Tuesday, September 3rd from 4:30-6:30. The event is for all grades. There will be food, information on clubs & activities at MHS and students can get schedules, lockers, parking passes and Chromebooks.

The Warm Springs Love, Hope and Restoration Gospel Crusade is coming up September 13-15 at the Warm Springs Community Pavilion. They will have live music, food, fellowship, fun activities and giveaways.