Mt. Hood Meadows Huckleberry Picking Trip

Mt. Hood Meadows will be hosting the annual Warm Springs Huckleberry picking trip on Saturday, August 17th 2024.

You can sign up to participate by texting 541-460-2255 with your name, phone number, and email address or you can email that information to sue.matters@wstribes.org.

We will need to know who is going and their age, plus – if you are driving yourself up or need to ride the bus. The bus will leave the Warm Springs Community Center at 9am, returning to come back to Warm Springs by 4:30pm.

Anyone driving up should meet up at Sahalee Lodge at 10am.

There is a liability release form that needs to be completed in order to participate.

Please sign up in advance so we can have an accurate head count for planning. When you text or email your information, we will confirm your participation before the event.

Warm Springs Elders, families and individuals can all participate in these ceded lands gathering to harvest huckleberries at Mt. Hood Meadows!