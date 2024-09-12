KWSO Calendar for Fri., Sep. 13, 2024

For the senior meal today, it’s the monthly breakfast from 7:30-9:30. Takeout is available.

Employees of the Warm Springs Reservation are invited to take part in a 2-hour listening session this morning to discuss housing needs, employment, infrastructure, access to services and quality of tribal programs. It’s from 8:30-10am at the Greeley Heights Community Building. Information and experiences shared will help make recommendations for improving tribal programs and services for Elders living on the reservation.

The Warm Springs Love, Hope and Restoration Gospel Crusade is today through Sunday at the Warm Springs Community Pavilion. They will have live music, food, fellowship, fun activities and giveaways.

Fridays at the Behavioral Health Center, there is Relapse Prevention class from 11am to noon and a Wellbriety Meeting at noon. A support group for individuals experiencing anxiety is held every Friday from 3-4pm. The sessions help with managing anxiety in a safe, non-judgmental and accepting environment.

The Central Oregon Latino Fest, an authentic Latin American celebration, is happening this Saturday from 10am-5pm at Sahalee Park in Madras. It will include live music, a cultural parade, regional cuisine and activities.

Artists featured in the High Desert Museum’s exhibit “Sensing Sasquatch” are having an indigenous community gathering on Saturday, September 14th. The free event is open to Tribal Members and the Indigenous Community at the High Desert Museum from 10am to 2pm this Saturday. Learn more about the Sensing Sasquatch exhibition at https://highdesertmuseum.org/sensing-sasquatch/.

Warm Springs Managed Care has announced two free health clinics for this Sunday in Warm Springs. OHSU, Adventist Medical Group and Kaiser Medical Group will offer a free diabetes clinic and Medical Teams International is doing another free mobile dental clinic. These will be held at 2124 Warm Springs Street – the Physical Therapy Building, which is located next to the courthouse on campus, from 10am to 3pm this Sunday.

Warm Springs Special Education 101 in-person training is being provided at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy on September 24th from 5-7pm. Participants will learn about Special Education services for students, how to be a part of your child’s education team and gain tips and tools. To register, visit https://www.codsn.org/events-and-calendar/.

Bids are being accepted from tribal artists interested in beading the 2025 Miss Warm Springs crown and/or banner. For details, contact Minnie Yahtin or Sandra Danzuka at the Tribal Council office. The deadline is September 27th.

Memorials for Aaron Mitchell and Dennis Smith, Sr. will take place at the Agency Longhouse on Saturday, October 5th. Services will start at 9am. A giveaway and meal will follow.

The next Jefferson County School District 509-J School Board meeting is scheduled for October 14th at 7pm at the District Office/Support Services Building, located at 445 SE Buff Street in Madras. Regular school board meetings usually happen on the second Monday of every month and are open to the public. Meeting agendas are posted 24 hours prior to each meeting and corresponding minutes are posted after board approval.

Warm Springs ECE families are reminded that if your child uses a backpack when they attend, please check the bag for any items that might not be appropriate. Sometimes youngsters find things around the home, that families are not aware of. Please do not bring in snacks for your child as ECE already provides meals, outside snacks are limited to avoid any food allergy reactions. And, outside toys can become a distraction so please leave toys home or in your car. Talk with your child’s teacher for tips on helping with the parting of toys.