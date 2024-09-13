KWSO Calendar for Sat., Sep. 14, 2024

Madras White Buff athletic contests today are all happening away. Cross country teams are competing in the Caldera Wolfpack Cross Country 5K at Caldera High School in Bend, JV Volleyball is at the Crook County Invitational in Prineville and Varsity Volleyball plays at the Sisters Tournament.

Artists featured in the High Desert Museum’s exhibit “Sensing Sasquatch” are having an indigenous community gathering today. Artists are Phillip Cash Cash, HollyAnna Cougar Tracks DeCoteau Littlebull, Charlene “Tillie” Moody, Frank Buffalo Hyde and Rocky LaRock. The free event is open to Tribal Members and the Indigenous Community at the High Desert Museum from 10am to 2pm today. Learn more about the Sensing Sasquatch exhibition at https://highdesertmuseum.org/sensing-sasquatch/.

The Central Oregon Latino Fest, an authentic Latin American celebration, is happening today from 10am-5pm at Sahalee Park in Madras. It will include live music, a cultural parade, regional cuisine and activities.

Warm Springs Managed Care has announced two free health clinics for this Sunday in Warm Springs. OHSU, Adventist Medical Group and Kaiser Medical Group will offer a free diabetes clinic and Medical Teams International is doing another free mobile dental clinic. These will be held at 2124 Warm Springs Street – the Physical Therapy Building, which is located next to the courthouse on campus, from 10am to 3pm this Sunday.

The Four Columbia River Treaty Tribes have set a Zone 6 Commercial Gillnet Fishery. It will open at 6am Monday, September 16th to Friday, September 20th at 6pm.

The 2nd Annual Hope for Healing – celebrating being sober, safe and health – is from 10-2:00 on Tuesday, September 17th at Sahalee Park in Madras. The event will have speakers, crafts, lunch and other activities. It’s open to all.

The MAC Recreation District is accepting applications to fill one open position on its board of directors. The appointee will serve the remainder of position three’s term, which ends in June 2027. Applicants must be registered to vote in Jefferson County and reside within the district’s boundaries. The Application Deadline is Friday, September 20the at 5:00pm. You can download the board member application here.

Registration is open for the 2024 Jefferson County Cowdeo. It will take place on Saturday, September 28th at the Fairgrounds in Madras. Registration will close at 4pm on September 21st or once an event is full. Visit Cowdeo.com for details.

The Museum at Warm Springs is asking for art submissions for the 31st Annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit for Adults and Youth. The deadline for youth art submissions and all artwork that will be for display purposes only is Wednesday, October 9th. There is a deadline of October 2nd for adults to submit art for judging. Applications forms need to accompany artwork and those are available at the Museum. For questions, contact the Museum’s Curator and Exhibits Coordinator Angela Smith 541-553-3331, extension 412 or email Angela at Museum angela@museumatwarmsprings.org. The opening reception for the Tribal Member Art Exhibit is set for November 6th from 5:30-7:30.