KWSO Calendar for Thu., Sep. 12, 2024

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after. Tomorrow’s senior meal will be the monthly breakfast from 7:30-9:30, with takeout available.

If you’re a VeggieRx participant – be sure to pick up your fresh produce delivered by Around the Bend Farms today the Family Resource Center. You can stop by anytime between noon and 4:00.

Warm Springs K-8 Cross Country has a meet this afternoon at Juniper Hills Park in Madras 4pm.

In prep sports action today:

White Buffalo JV & Varsity Girls Soccer has home games at 4 & 6pm

Volleyball is hosting Mountain View at 4:30

Madras is taking on Burns in Varsity Football action 7 at Stampede Stadium. Catch the game live on KWSO.

On the road today, JV & Varsity Boys’ Soccer teams travel to Henley.

There will be a community meeting this evening at the Agency Longhouse to present the draft results of the Warm Springs Housing Needs Assessment and get community feedback on the survey. Dinner will be served at 5:30 and the presentation will follow.

Tomorrow, employees of the Warm Springs Reservation are invited to take part in a 2-hour listening session to discuss housing needs, employment, infrastructure, access to services and quality of tribal programs. It’s from 8:30-10am at the Greeley Heights Community Building. Information and experiences shared will help make recommendations for improving tribal programs and services for Elders living on the reservation.

The Warm Springs Love, Hope and Restoration Gospel Crusade is coming up this Friday, Saturday & Sunday at the Warm Springs Community Pavilion. They will have live music, food, fellowship, fun activities and giveaways.

Artists featured in the High Desert Museum’s exhibit “Sensing Sasquatch” are having an indigenous community gathering this Saturday. Artists are Phillip Cash Cash, HollyAnna Cougar Tracks DeCoteau Littlebull, Charlene “Tillie” Moody, Frank Buffalo Hyde and Rocky LaRock. The free event is open to Tribal Members and the Indigenous Community at the High Desert Museum from 10am to 2pm this Saturday. Learn more about the Sensing Sasquatch exhibition at https://highdesertmuseum.org/sensing-sasquatch/.

The 21st Century Community Learning Center afterschool program at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy will start on September 23rd. Enrollment registration forms are available on the 21st Century Community Learning Center website or in the WSK8 office. For more information, call the 21st Century office at the K8 541-553-1563.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is seeking one Tribal Member candidate for appointment to the Tribes’ Cannabis Regulatory Commission. To apply, send a statement of interest and qualifications to the Office of the Secretary-Treasurer at the Tribal Administration Building no later than 5pm September 30th.

An American Red Cross Warm Springs Blood Drive will be held on Monday, October 7th at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center. Appointments are open now between 10am and 3pm. Call Community Health at 541-553-2352 or visit www.redcrossblood.org to sign up.

The Alvis “Wes” Smith IV Memorial Rodeo will be held on October 26th at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. It will include an endurance race, wild horse race and calf scramble. Entry to the rodeo will be $10 per car. Food vendors are welcome. Call 541-460-1710 for more information.