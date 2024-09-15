KWSO Calendar for Mon., Sep. 16, 2024

The Four Columbia River Treaty Tribes have set a Zone 6 Commercial Gillnet Fishery for this morning to Friday, September 20th at 6pm.

Today is Late Start Monday for all 509-J Schools. Bus pickups and school start times will be 90 minutes later than normal.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

Budget Presentations are on the Tribal Council agenda today. This morning will a Budget Overview, followed by presentations from the Secretary-Treasurer and Community Assistance. In the afternoon – Public Safety; and Public Utilities.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

The Helping Hand Food Pantry is open Mondays from 12:30-4pm at the Warm Springs Presbyterian Church. Everyone is welcome.

Warm Springs K-8 Volleyball has games at Culver at 3:15 today.

On the Madras High School sports schedule today: JV Football travels to Burns – kick off is at 5.

The 2nd Annual Hope for Healing – celebrating being sober, safe and health – is from 10-2:00 on tomorrow at Sahalee Park in Madras. The event will have speakers, crafts, lunch and other activities. It’s open to all.

The MAC Recreation District is accepting applications to fill one open position on its board of directors. The appointee will serve the remainder of position three’s term, which ends in June 2027. Applicants must be registered to vote in Jefferson County and reside within the district’s boundaries. The Application Deadline is Friday, September 20the at 5:00pm. You can download the board member application HERE.

Warm Springs Special Education 101 in-person training is being provided at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy on September 24th from 5-7pm. Participants will learn about Special Education services for students, how to be a part of your child’s education team and gain tips and tools. To register, visit https://www.codsn.org/events-and-calendar/.

211 is a non-emergency helpline that connects people with community resources and local services. Contacting 211 connects you to a live person 24/7, who will help you to identify, navigate, and connect with services like food banks, SNAP, housing, shelter, healthcare, child care, bill pay assistance, mental health, domestic violence, and many more. Every call is confidential, and live translation services are available in over 150 languages. If you need help but it’s not an immediate emergency, 211 is the number to call.