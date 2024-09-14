KWSO Calendar for Sun., Sep. 15, 2024

Warm Springs Managed Care is collaborating with health organizations on two free health clinics today in Warm Springs. OHSU, Adventist Medical Group and Kaiser Medical Group will offer a free diabetes clinic and Medical Teams International is doing another free mobile dental clinic. These will be held at 2124 Warm Springs Street – the Physical Therapy Building, which is located next to the courthouse on campus, today from 10am to 3pm.

The Four Columbia River Treaty Tribes have set a Zone 6 Commercial Gillnet Fishery. It will open at 6am Monday, September 16th to Friday, September 20th at 6pm.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

The Oregon Indian Education Association’s 2024 Youth Conference for middle and high school youth is coming up on Saturday, October 5th at the NAYA Youth & Family Center in Portland. Registration is open through September 20th or until they reach 200 participants. REGISTRATION FORMS

COCC Fall GED preparation classes begin the week of September 23rd. In Warm Springs, classes will be held Mondays and Wednesdays from noon to 3 at the Education Building. There are also GED prep classes offered on the Madras, Prineville, Redmond and Bend COCC campuses. For questions call the Adult Basic Skills office 541-504-2950 or in Warm Springs contact Carroll at the Higher Education office.

The 21st Century Community Learning Center afterschool program at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy will start on September 23rd. Enrollment registration forms are available on the 21st Century Community Learning Center website or in the WSK8 office. For more information, call the 21st Century office at the K8 541-553-1563.

Kahneeta Hot Springs Resorts is planning a Fall Free Tribal Day on Sunday, October 13th. Admission will be free for Tribal Members from 11am to 7pm. In addition, discounted cabanas will be available – a 50% discount for Warm Spring Tribal Members, and 25% for non-Warm Spring tribal members. All food items will be 25% off for Warm Springs Tribal Members.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. They offer an orientation every Monday at 3pm at their office in the Education Building on the campus. For more information call 541-553-4952.

Warm Springs Commodities is open weekdays from 9am-noon and 1-4pm. It provides eligible individuals fresh fruits & vegetables, healthy meats, pastas and other healthy food. To apply, stop by the Commodities warehouse located in the Industrial Park. Individuals who currently receive SNAP Food Benefits do not qualify for Commodities. The Food Bank is every Tuesday and Friday 10am to 1pm.