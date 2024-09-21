KWSO Calendar for Sun., Sep. 22, 2024

An all-denomination prayer circle is being held this morning at 9 at the Agency Longhouse. All are welcome to attend and share. Please bring a comfortable chair to sit in. For more information contact Deanie Johnson 541-460-3015.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

COCC Fall GED preparation classes begin this week. In Warm Springs, classes will be held Mondays and Wednesdays from noon to 3 at the Education Building. There are also GED prep classes offered on the Madras, Prineville, Redmond and Bend COCC campuses. For questions call the Adult Basic Skills office 541-504-2950 or in Warm Springs contact Carroll at the Higher Education office.

Tribal Enterprises will host community meetings to provide Tribal Members information on each enterprise’s activities and budgets. There will be a meeting at the Agency Longhouse tomorrow from 5:45-8pm. The next meetings are Wednesday, October 2nd at the Seekseequa Fire Hall and Thursday, October 3rd at Simnasho Longhouse.

Warm Springs Special Education 101 in-person training is being provided at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy on Tuesday, September 24th from 5-7pm. Participants will learn about Special Education services for students, how to be a part of your child’s education team and gain tips and tools. To register, visit https://www.codsn.org/events-and-calendar/.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is seeking one Tribal Member candidate for appointment to the Tribes’ Cannabis Regulatory Commission. To apply, send a statement of interest and qualifications to the Office of the Secretary-Treasurer at the Tribal Administration Building no later than 5pm September 30th.

Memorials for Aaron Mitchell and Dennis Smith, Sr. will take place at the Agency Longhouse on Saturday, October 5th. Services will start at 9am. A giveaway and meal will follow.

​ A memorial for Everett Miller will take place Saturday, October 5th. There will be a stone setting at the Simnasho Cemetery at 8am, with the memorial services and dinner to follow at the Simnasho Longhouse.

An American Red Cross Warm Springs Blood Drive will be held on Monday, October 7th at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center. Appointments are open now between 10am and 3pm. Call Community Health at 541-553-2352 or visit www.redcrossblood.org to sign up.

The next Jefferson County School District 509-J School Board meeting is scheduled for October 14th at 7pm at the District Office/Support Services Building, located at 445 SE Buff Street in Madras. Regular school board meetings usually happen on the second Monday of every month and are open to the public. Meeting agendas are posted 24 hours prior to each meeting and corresponding minutes are posted after board approval.

There will be an all-day Horse Castration clinic on Saturday October 19th at the Branch of Natural Resources rodeo grounds in Warm Springs. This clinic is in cooperation with Oregon State University Veterinary School and castrations will be performed by 4th year veterinary students with oversight by the OSU Professors in Veterinary Medicine. The clinic is free to Warm Springs tribal members, although space is limited and spots will fill quickly. Contact Suzi Miller in the Range Department at 541-553-2007 to book your spot or for more information. Walk-ins WILL NOT be accepted due to the time constraints for each procedure.