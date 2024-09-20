KWSO Calendar for Sat., Sep. 21, 2024

In prep sports action today, White Buffalo Cross Country teams are competing at the Northwest Classic hosted by Marist Catholic at Lane Community College; and JV-2 Volleyball are at the Molalla Tournament.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department has three new boats that are being given names in the Warm Springs, Wasco and Paiute languages. The naming of the boats is being done in collaboration with the Papalaxsimisha Native American Student Union at Madras High School and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Culture & Heritage Committee. They’ll have a boat naming ceremony this morning at 10 in the MHS parking lot.

The Madras Elks Lodge is hosting its Swine & Dine event today. There will be a cornhole tournament at 11am, pig roast at 3 plus a silent auction and music with DJ Bob. For more details you can visit the Madras Elks Facebook page.

An all-denomination prayer circle will take place tomorrow at 9am at the Agency Longhouse. All are welcome to attend and share. Please bring a comfortable chair to sit in. For more information contact Deanie Johnson 541-460-3015.

COCC Fall GED preparation classes begin next week. In Warm Springs, classes will be held Mondays and Wednesdays from noon to 3 at the Education Building. There are also GED prep classes offered on the Madras, Prineville, Redmond and Bend COCC campuses. For questions call the Adult Basic Skills office 541-504-2950 or in Warm Springs contact Carroll at the Higher Education office.

The 21st Century Community Learning Center afterschool program at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy will start on Monday. Enrollment registration forms are available on the 21st Century Community Learning Center website or in the WSK8 office. For more information, call the 21st Century office at the K8 541-553-1563.

Tribal Enterprises will host community meetings to provide Tribal Members information on each enterprise’s activities and budgets. There will be a meeting at the Agency Longhouse on Monday, September 23rd from 5:45-8pm. The next meetings are Wednesday, October 2nd at the Seekseequa Fire Hall and Thursday, October 3rd at Simnasho Longhouse.

Warm Springs Special Education 101 in-person training is being provided at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy on Tuesday, September 24th from 5-7pm. Participants will learn about Special Education services for students, how to be a part of your child’s education team and gain tips and tools. To register, visit https://www.codsn.org/events-and-calendar/.

Bids are being accepted from tribal artists interested in beading the 2025 Miss Warm Springs crown and/or banner. For details, contact Minnie Yahtin or Sandra Danzuka at the Tribal Council office. The deadline is September 27th.

The Museum at Warm Springs is asking for art submissions for the 31st Annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit for Adults and Youth. The deadline for youth art submissions and all artwork that will be for display purposes only is Wednesday, October 9th. There is a deadline of October 2nd for adults to submit art for judging. Applications forms need to accompany artwork and those are available at the Museum. For questions, contact the Museum’s Curator and Exhibits Coordinator Angela Smith 541-553-3331, extension 412 or email angela@museumatwarmsprings.org. The opening reception for the Tribal Member Art Exhibit is set for November 6th from 5:30-7:30.