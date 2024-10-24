KWSO News for Thu., Oct. 24, 2024

Election Day is coming up on Tuesday November 5th. Vote by mail ballots are out and should be returned via mail or a drop box by 8pm on November 5th. For Oregon voters there are 5 ballot measures to be decided. In Jefferson County – voters will pick a county treasurer and a Jefferson County Commissioner. This is also a presidential election and for Oregon – a treasurer and secretary of state will be elected. Everyone is reminded to find your ballot, mark it and return it by Election Day. KWSO does have election podcasts available online on Ballot Measures and also with candidates for Jefferson County Treasurer and County Commissioner

Warm Springs Community Health will be offering Flu and Covid Vaccines today at the Warm Springs Senior Building from 11:30am – 1:30pm. Flu, Covid-19, and RSV shots are now also being offered daily during the walk in immunication clinic at the Health and Wellness Center. Hours are 9-11am daily (except Wednesday mornings) and 2-4 each weekday afternoon. No appointments are needed, just check in with Patient Registration as soon as you arrive to the clinic.

Central Oregon Daily News reported yesterday that El Torito Supermarket will be taking over the Madras building that was home to Erickson’s Thriftway. Erickson’s closed last month. El Toritos website shows six locations established in Oregon: two in Salem and one in Woodburn, Eugene, Lincoln City and Klamath Falls. The new owners of the El Torito in Madras hope to open in November.

A media company based in Mississippi is buying the publisher of many rural newspapers in Oregon. E-O Media Group told its staff yesterday [[WED]] it has been sold to Carpenter Media Group, effective November 1st. E-O Media, which runs the Bulletin in Bend, said in June it was looking for a buyer after it had to lay off staff. Carpenter Media Group also owns Pamplin Media, which runs the Portland Tribune, plus the Central Oregonian, which primarily covers Crook County, and the Madras Pioneer. The Redmond Spokesman will also sell its assets to Carpenter Media Group.

An incoming storm system has crews closing the west side of McKenzie Pass, OR 242, tomorrow (Friday, Oct. 25). Crews will close the gates on the west side of the pass near the junction with OR 126 and also the gates near the summit at Dee Wright Observatory on Friday morning. Gates on the east side are expected to stay open a bit longer, with the latest possible closing date being Nov. 7. Weather on each side of the pass varies, and it’s not uncommon to close or open each side of the highway separately. McKenzie Pass is a secondary, scenic highway. Weather, costs and logistics make it impractical to maintain for travel year-round. In the winter, staff and resources are focused on main highways to keep them plowed, open and safe. If you will be traveling over mountain passes you can view current road and weather conditions online at TripCheck.com or call 511.

KWSO weather for Central Oregon: