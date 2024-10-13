KWSO Calendar for Mon., Oct. 14, 2024

It’s Late Start Monday for all 509-J Schools. Doors open 90 minutes later than usual.

Warm Springs K-8 Academy, honoring Indigenous People’s Day, is inviting everyone to wear traditional regalia, and the colors orange or red today.

At ECE they are celebrating by wearing Ribbon Shirts/Skirts, Mocs, Regalia, or Attire to represent Indigenous culture.

Head Start Policy Council nominations are being taken this week in classrooms at ECE. Policy Council elections will be held on Friday and Monday – October 18th & 21st. Policy Council as a formal leadership and policy-making role for Head Start and Early Head Start parents. Children, parents, and the program benefit when parents take on leadership roles.

All IHS Departments at the Warm Springs Clinic are closed today in observance of the federal holiday.

The Boys & Girls Club is closed in observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day today.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

Tribal Council will meet today. On the agenda this morning – Managed Care & Health & Human Services 122 Budget; and the Integrated Waste Management Plan. This afternoon – 401K Update Resolution; Employee Benefit Plan TPA Update; and Clackamas Meadows Project Update.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Every Monday at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center there is a Women’s Talking Circle from 11-12:30 and an Adolescent A&D Education Class from 4-5:00.

The Helping Hand Food Pantry is open today from 12:30-4pm at the Warm Springs Presbyterian Church. The food pantry will be closed November 1st-March 1st.

Warm Springs K8 Eagles Volleyball teams have games at JCMS today at 4.

In prep sports action today, White Buffalo girls’ soccer has home games vs. The Dalles – JV will play at 4 and varsity at 6. Boys JV-2 soccer plays at Bend, while JV & Varsity boys’ soccer teams travel to The Dalles. JV Football will play at Elmira.

The Recreation Department’s annual Great Pumpkin Party is this evening in the social hall. Pumpkin carving is from 5-7pm, and then judging. Categories are Best Classic Frankenstein, Spookiest Bride of Frankenstein, Scariest Son of Frankenstein, Ghoulish Daughter of Frankenstein & Best Silly Frankenweenie. Bring the family, a pumpkin, carving tools and any props you want to use. There will be food for sale in the concessions.

COCC will honor Indigenous Peoples’ Day this evening with a free panel discussion for the community titled “Central Oregon Native Americans in Higher Education,” from 5:30-7 p.m. in the Hitchcock Auditorium on the Bend campus.

The 2025 District Budget Meetings are this week. Tonight at for the Simnasho District. Tomorrow is the Seekseequa District meeting, and Wednesday, October 16th – Agency District. Dinners are at 6 and the meetings at 7.

The Jefferson County School District 509-J School Board meets this evening at 7pm at the District Office/Support Services Building, located at 445 SE Buff Street in Madras.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Practice early detection. Schedule an annual wellness exam. This is an opportunity to discuss any concerns with your provider regarding your overall health along with breast health questions. The schedule appointments, call the Direct Appointment Line 541-553-2610.

Navajo Power is holding a public scoping meeting for the proposed Miller Flats Solar Project. They will provide information and seeking input, questions and comments from the Warm Springs community. It’s tomorrow from noon to 2:00 at the Greeley Heights Community Building. Staff will be available for questions until 4. Light food and beverages will be provided.

Plateau Travel Plaza will celebrate the Grand Opening of its new fuel partnership with Sinclair on Wednesday from 11am to 2pm. They will offer fuel discounts, swag, raffle prizes, lunch and a live DJ.

Warm Springs Prevention’s 3rd Annual Prevention-Fest is on Wednesday from 3-6pm. They’re giving away pumpkins for kids and there will be food and other festivities.