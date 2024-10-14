KWSO News for Mon., Oct. 14, 2024

Warm Springs Halloween events

This week kicks off Halloween happenings in Warm Springs. The Recreation’s Great Pumpkin Party is this evening in the social hall. Pumpkin carving is from 5-7pm, and then judging. Categories are Best Classic Frankenstein, Spookiest Bride of Frankenstein, Scariest Son of Frankenstein, Ghoulish Daughter of Frankenstein & Best Silly Frankenweenie. You need to bring a pumpkin, carving tools and any props you want to use. There will be food for sale in the concessions.

On Wednesday, the 3rd Annual Prevention-Fest is 3-6pm at the Prevention office at the old elementary. They’re giving away pumpkins for kids – who need to be present to get one – and there will be food and other festivities. Warm Springs Fire Management will be there with a bouncy house and fire prevention information.

On Friday, Recreation is hosting a Halloween Dance with a costume dance contest from 5-8pm in the social hall.

Recreation is taking kids on a field trip to the pumpkin patch at Liepold Farms in Boring on Monday, October 21st. Space is limited and parents need to stop by the Community Center office to pay and fill out a permission slip.

The Spooky Indian Night Out & Drummerz Jam Session is on Monday, October 28th at the Warm Springs Community Center gym. There’s a potluck dinner at 5:30 and the social powwow starts at 6:30.

On Halloween – Thursday, October 31st – the Community Center has its annual Zombie Walk from 11:30-1:30, their Halloween Trunk or Treat will take place in the front parking lot at the Community Center from 4-6 and the Halloween Carnival is from 6-8pm at the Community Center.

ECE is having Trunk or Treat Pumpkin Parade in their parking lot at 10am on Halloween. Any programs or departments wishing to set up can contact Tiana Northrup at ECE.

And, the Prevention Team is having a Spook-tacular community event from 4-6pm on Halloween at the Campus Pavilion.

Miller Flats solar project info & input session

The Branch of Natural Resources (BNR) is hosting a public scoping meeting for a proposed commercial-scale solar and battery energy storage project. The project is being developed by Navajo Power, PBC in close coordination with Warm Springs Power and Water Enterprise.

A public scoping meeting will be held at Greeley Heights Community Center on Tuesday Oct 15th, 2024 from 12-2 pm PST. Navajo Power will be there until 4pm for any questions. Meetings with the Tribal public are to provide information and seek feedback. Light food and beverages will be provided.

Navajo Power is a Native American-owned utility-scale renewable energy project developer and a Public Benefits Corporation. They are majority employee-owned, founded by Navajo and Indigenous entrepreneurs, and invest 80% of profits into new projects and community benefits across Indian Country.

Navajo Power’s mission is to maximize the economic and community benefits of the clean energy transition for Tribes and Tribal communities by working hand-in-hand with tribal governments and communities across the country.

WSK8 & MHS sports today

Warm Springs K8 Eagles Volleyball teams have games at Jefferson County Middle School today, starting at 4:00.

The Madras White Buffalo girls’ soccer teams have home games vs. The Dalles. JV will play at 4:00 and varsity at 6:00. Boys JV-2 soccer plays at Bend. JV & varsity boys’ soccer teams have games in The Dalles. JV Football will play at Elmira.