KWSO Calendar for Sun., Oct. 13, 2024

Kah-nee-ta Hot Springs Resort is having a Free Tribal Day today. Admission is free for Tribal Members from 11am to 7pm. In addition, discounted cabanas will be available – a 50% discount for Warm Spring Tribal Members, and 25% for non-Warm Spring tribal members. All food items will be 25% off for Warm Springs Tribal Members.

The 2024 Bend Film Festival will have free screenings at the Madras Cinema 5 today. At 1:30 will be Indigenous Shorts, Singing Back the Buffalo at 3:45 and To Kill a Wolf at 6:15. Learn about all of the films at www.bendfilm.org.

All IHS Departments at the Warm Springs Clinic will be closed tomorrow in observance of the federal holiday.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

The next Jefferson County School District 509-J School Board meeting is tomorrow at 7pm at the District Office/Support Services Building, located at 445 SE Buff Street in Madras. Regular school board meetings usually happen on the second Monday of every month and are open to the public. Meeting agendas are posted 24 hours prior to each meeting and corresponding minutes are posted after board approval.

The Recreation Department’s annual Great Pumpkin Party is tomorrow in the social hall. Pumpkin carving is from 5-7pm, and then judging. Categories are Best Classic Frankenstein, Spookiest Bride of Frankenstein, Scariest Son of Frankenstein, Ghoulish Daughter of Frankenstein & Best Silly Frankenweenie. Bring the family, a pumpkin, carving tools and any props you want to use. There will be food for sale in the concessions.

The Boys & Girls Club will be closed tomorrow for Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

At ECE tomorrow they are celebrating Indigenous People’s Day by wearing Ribbon Shirts/Skirts, Mocs, Regalia, or Attire to represent your Indigenous culture.

COCC will honor Indigenous Peoples’ Day tomorrow with a free panel discussion for the community titled “Central Oregon Native Americans in Higher Education,” from 5:30-7 p.m. in the Hitchcock Auditorium on the Bend campus.

The 2025 District Budget Meetings have been rescheduled to this week. Tomorrow is the Simnasho District meeting, Tuesday the Seekseequa District and Wednesday – Agency District. Dinners are at 6 and the meetings at 7.

Navajo Power is holding a public scoping meeting for the proposed Miller Flats Solar Project. They will provide information and seeking input, questions and comments from the Warm Springs community. It’s on Tuesday, October 15th from noon to 2:00 at the Greeley Heights Community Building. Staff will be available for questions until 4. Light food and beverages will be provided.

Warm Springs Recreation Department invites everyone to a Halloween Dance on Friday, October 18th from 5-8pm in the social hall. They’ll have a costume dance contest, announce the drawing contest winners and prizes.

Warm Springs Recreation is taking kids on a trip to the pumpkin patch at Liepold Farms in Boring. The trip is on Monday, October 21st. The bus will leave at 9:30 and return at 4:45. The cost is $12 which includes the corn maze, hay ride, hay maze and a pumpkin. Youth need to bring a sack lunch. Space is limited and parents need to stop by the Community Center office to pay and fill out a permission slip.

The Jefferson County School District 509J is holding its annual Impact Aid Family Engagement Meeting on Thursday, October 24th at 5pm at the Warm Springs K8 Academy. Dinner will be provided. Folks are encouraged to learn more about Impact Aid for the District and attend the meeting to ask questions and offer input. You can view the Impact Aid Action Plan, Community Engagement Packet with Data, Performance Indicators Dashboard, Impact Aid Application, plus policies and other information at Impact Aid – Jefferson County School District 509J (jcsd.k12.or.us).