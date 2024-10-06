KWSO Calendar for Mon., Oct. 7, 2024

Today is Late Start Monday for 509J students. That means buses and schools start 90-minutes later than usual.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

The American Red Cross is doing a Blood Drive today at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center, in the atrium between 10am and 3pm. Call Community Health at 541-553-2352 for more information.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Every Monday at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center there is a Women’s Talking Circle from 11-12:30 and an Adolescent A&D Education Class from 4-5:00.

Native Aspirations meets today at noon in the Community Center social hall. Lunch will be provided.

The Helping Hand Food Pantry is open Mondays from 12:30-4pm at the Warm Springs Presbyterian Church. Everyone is welcome.

Warm Springs K8 volleyball teams host Trinity today at 3:30pm.

In prep sports action today, White Buffalo girls’ soccer hosts games with Estacada at 4 & 6, while JV football plays at home vs. Creswell at 5. Boys’s soccer teams travel to Estacada.

District meetings to present the 2025 proposed budget are happening this week. Tonight’s meeting is at the Agency Longhouse, tomorrow at the Seekseequa Fire Hall, and Wednesday at the Simnasho Longhouse. Dinners are at 6pm and meetings follow at 7.

The Range & Ag Committee is holding a grazing group meeting tomorrow at the Simnasho Longhouse from 6-8pm.

The Museum at Warm Springs is asking for art submissions for the 31st Annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit for Adults and Youth. The deadline for artwork is this Wednesday. The judging deadline has passed, so this is for display purposes only. Applications forms need to accompany artwork and those are available at the Museum. For questions, contact the Museum’s Curator and Exhibits Coordinator Angela Smith 541-553-3331, extension 412 or email angela@museumatwarmsprings.org.

A special Meet and Greet event with the director of the movie Rez Ball, Sydney Freeland and Reservation Dogs writer & director Tazbah Rose Chavez will be held this Friday, October 11th 11:30-1:30 at the Warm Springs Community Center. There will be snacks and a chance to win special raffle prizes. This is a free event and open to the public. It is hosted by the Warm Springs Community Action Team in partnership with BendFilm Festival. Later that day, BendFilm Festival will have free screenings at the Madras Cinema 5. There will be a screening at 2:15 of episodes 1 & 2 of Echo and at 5pm the movie Rez Ball. Following both screenings with be a Q&A with Sydney Freeland. There are films being shown Saturday & Sunday as well. Learn about all of the films at www.bendfilm.org.

Kah-nee-ta Hot Springs Resorts is planning a Fall Free Tribal Day on Sunday, October 13th. Admission will be free for Tribal Members from 11am to 7pm. In addition, discounted cabanas will be available – a 50% discount for Warm Spring Tribal Members, and 25% for non-Warm Spring tribal members. All food items will be 25% off for Warm Springs Tribal Members.

The next Jefferson County School District 509-J School Board meeting is scheduled for October 14th at 7pm at the District Office/Support Services Building, located at 445 SE Buff Street in Madras. Regular school board meetings usually happen on the second Monday of every month and are open to the public. Meeting agendas are posted 24 hours prior to each meeting and corresponding minutes are posted after board approval.

The Recreation Department’s annual Great Pumpkin Party is on Monday, October 14th in the social hall. Pumpkin carving is from 5-7pm, and then judging. Categories are Best Classic Frankenstein, Spookiest Bride of Frankenstein, Scariest Son of Frankenstein, Ghoulish Daughter of Frankenstein & Best Silly Frankenweenie. Bring the family, a pumpkin, carving tools and any props you want to use. There will be food for sale in the concessions.