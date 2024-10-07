Meetings Postponed

The District meetings to present the 2025 proposed budget for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs have been postponed until next week.
The Simnasho District meeting will be Monday, October 14th, the Seekseequa meeting will be Tuesday, October 15th and the Agency District Budget meeting will be Wednesday, October 16th – Agency District. Dinners are at 6pm and meetings follow at 7.
The Range & Ag Committee grazing group meeting scheduled for tomorrow (10/8/24) in Simnasho has also been cancelled.