KWSO Eagle News for October 2024

You can now check out the Podcast Version of Eagle News Each Month! Click to list to October Eagle News

The October Character Trait at the K8 is Integrity. Having INTEGRITY is being strong enough to do what you know is right. You can have integrity by knowing the difference between right and wrong and choosing to do the right thing, even when it is difficult.

The Youth Truth Family Survey for the 509J School District is now open. The survey is to better understand how to improve the school experience for your child. This is your chance to make an impact on the future of our schools, and it takes around 15 minutes of your time. There is a link to the survey in the October Eagle Nest newsletter (https://cep.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_5oG5AJffycgQvcy?DEIFamily=1&Q_JFE=qdg&gender=2)

The annual Impact Aid Family Engagement Meeting is coming up Thursday October 24th at 5pm at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy. Dinner will be provided. This will be an opportunity to learn about how Impact Aid funds have been spent in the 509J school district this past year and offer input for ideas and recommendations for new initiatives for students.

Attendance Matters. Missing 2 days a month can affect a student’s academic progress. By 9th grade attendance is a better predictor for high school graduation than 8th grade test scores. What you can do to help with your student’s attendance:

Talk about the importance of showing up to school every day.

Help your children maintain daily routines, such as finishing homework and getting a good night’s sleep.

Schedule non-urgent medical appointments and dentist appointments on no school days.

Encourage your child to join meaningful after-school activities, including sports and clubs.

Check on your child’s attendance in PowerSchool to be sure absences are not adding up.

Call your child’s school if you have questions or need support.

During the school year the Caldera Arts program provides an enrichment opportunity for students during REACH once per week. Students need permission to attend Caldera and spots are limited. Interested Students can reach out to counselor, Anna Keifer at akeifer@509j.net or call the school office. Students can also pick up a permission form from Mrs. Keifer.

Family Access Network advocates are service brokers who link children and families to critical social supports with the goal of keeping children in school. You can contact our WSK8 FAN Advocate, Jodi Begay by text/call at 541-647-7214 or email jbegay@509j.net.

Month at a Glance

10/4 Today is our first school assembly! Each month we celebrate our student’s of the month and our character trait award winners. Families are welcome to attend to help celebrate their student. Please sign in at the front office. Also – Volleyball pictures will be after school today

10/7 In Eagles Sports – Volleyball is home, hosting Trinity

10/8 Warm Springs K8 Football plays at Sisters this afternoon

10/9 In K8 Eagle Sports – the Cross Country team is running at Juniper Hills

10/10 In Eagle Sports – Volleyball is home hosting Culver

10/11 There is No School today – it’s a Statewide In Service Day

10/14 Warm Springs Eagles Volleyball is competing at JCMS today

10/15 Eagle Football plays at Home today – hosting Sisters

10/16 K8 Volleyball is competing today at Trinity

10/18 It’s the Cross Country District Meet today for Warm Springs Eagles Runners

10/21 There is No School today but there are Parent Teacher Conferences

10/22 Warm Springs Eagles Football plays the Jefferson County Middle School today in the last game of the season that will be played at Madras High School in the stadium with kick off at 5 pm. Tomorrow – Football Gear needs to be turned in.

10/23 Eagles Volleyball has a home match today against the Crook County Middle School. This is the last competition of the season and gear will need to be turned in tomorrow

10/24 In K8 Eagle Sports – the Cross Country team is running at Juniper Hills today. Volleyball is hosting sisters and don’t forget it’s the annual Impact Aid Community Meeting at 5pm at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy. Dinner will be provided. This will be an opportunity to learn about how Impact Aid funds have been spent in the 509J school district this past year and offer input for ideas and recommendations for new initiatives for students.

10/28 The Warm Springs K8 Fall Sports Banquet is this afternoon at 3:15