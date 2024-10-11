KWSO Calendar for Sat., Oct. 12, 2024

All family and friends are invited to a memorial for Stacey Leonard today at 10am at the Agency Longhouse. A giveaway and meal will follow services. A headstone unveiling will be set for a later date.

Oregon State University – Cascades is hosting a First Peoples Celebration today, exploring and celebrating the history and culture of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Event activities are free to the public and will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. on the OSU-Cascades campus. For a full event schedule, dinner tickets and to learn more about the First Peoples Celebration visit osucascades.edu.

The 2024 Bend Film Festival will have free screenings at the Madras Cinema 5 today and tomorrow. Today’s screenings will be Sugarcane at 1pm, Missing from Fire Trail Road at 3:30 and La Cocina at 6:15. And, on Sunday at 1:30 will be Indigenous Shorts, Singing Back the Buffalo at 3:45 and To Kill a Wolf at 6:15. Learn about all of the films at www.bendfilm.org.

Kah-nee-ta Hot Springs Resorts is having a Fall Free Tribal Day tomorrow. Admission will be free for Tribal Members from 11am to 7pm. In addition, discounted cabanas will be available – a 50% discount for Warm Spring Tribal Members, and 25% for non-Warm Spring tribal members. All food items will be 25% off for Warm Springs Tribal Members.

All IHS Departments at the Warm Springs Clinic will be closed on Monday, October 14th inobservance of the federal holiday.

Navajo Power is holding a public scoping meeting for the proposed Miller Flats Solar Project. They will provide information and seeking input, questions and comments from the Warm Springs community. It’s on Tuesday, October 15th from noon to 2:00 at the Greeley Heights Community Building. Staff will be available for questions until 4. Light food and beverages will be provided.

Plateau Travel Plaza will celebrate the Grand Opening of its new fuel partnership with Sinclair on Wednesday, October 16th from 11am to 2pm. They will offer fuel discounts, swag, raffle prizes, lunch and a live DJ.

Warm Springs Prevention’s 3rd Annual Prevention-Fest is on October 16th from 3-6pm. They’re giving away pumpkins for kids and there will be food and other festivities.

The Alvis “Wes” Smith IV Memorial Rodeo has been moved to Saturday, November 2nd. There will be a 14-mile endurance race for age 16 and older starting at 10am at the Shaker Church. There’s a wild horse race at noon at the rodeo grounds. Plus, there will be free kids events with prizes. The last day for entry is midnight on October 30th. For more information contact Juanita 541-460-1710. Food vendors are welcome.

Warm Springs Recreation’s annual Halloween Trunk or Treat will take place in the front parking lot at the Community Center from 4-6. This year’s theme is “Step into Frankenstein’s Laboratory.” There will be prizes for best decorated trunks. For more information and to sign up contact the Rec office.