KWSO Calendar for Sat., Oct. 26, 2024

Rezfest 2024 is happening today starting at 5pm at the Warm Springs Community Center social hall. Admission is $15 at the door and it’s an all ages, drug & alcohol-free event.

The Mid-Columbia River Powwow & Masquerade at the Celilo Longhouse is today, with grand entries at 1 & 7:00.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Practice early detection. Schedule an annual wellness exam. This is an opportunity to discuss any concerns with your provider regarding your overall health along with breast health questions. The schedule appointments, call the Clinic’s Direct Appointment Line 541-553-2610.

The Spooky Indian Night Out & Drummerz Jam Session is on Monday, October 28th at the Warm Springs Community Center gym. There’s a potluck dinner at 5:30 and the social powwow starts at 6:30.

Caldera Arts is having its Fall Art Intensive November 2nd and 3rd at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy from 10-4:00 both days. All middle and high school students are invited, whether or not they are enrolled in a Caldera Class. The camp will have fun activities and art workshops with the Caldera mentors and teaching artists. It’s free to attend. Transportation, lunch and snacks will be provided. To register and for more information contact Program Director Meg Ball at meg.ball@caldera.org or call 541-904-4306.

The next Jefferson County School District 509-J School Board meeting is scheduled for November 14th at 7pm at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Regular school board meetings usually happen on the second Monday of every month and are open to the public. Meeting agendas are posted 24 hours prior to each meeting and corresponding minutes are posted after board approval.

Know Your Pancreas Community Education Event & Conversations with Doctors Claymore Kills First and Jonathan Brody from Oregon Health & Science University will be held November 18th from 5-7pm at the Simnasho Longhouse & December 2nd from 5-7pm at the Seekseequa Fire Hall. Learn about pancreatic cancer in Indigenous populations and come with your questions for the doctors. Plus, participate in an embodied, breath-focused reflection exercise designed to reduce stress. And, connect with Warm Springs Tribal Health and IHS programs that support your health. At each event, there will be no-cost, locally prepared dinner, a door prize raffle, gifts for your time and a family-friendly space.

211 is a non-emergency helpline that connects people with community resources and local services. Contacting 211 connects you to a live person 24/7, who will help you to identify, navigate, and connect with services like food banks, SNAP, housing, shelter, healthcare, child care, bill pay assistance, mental health, domestic violence, and many more. Every call is confidential, and live translation services are available in over 150 languages. If you need help but it’s not an immediate emergency, 211 is the number to call.