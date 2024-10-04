KWSO Calendar for Sat., Oct. 5, 2024

A memorial for Everett Miller will take place this morning. There is a stone setting at the Simnasho Cemetery at 8am, with the memorial services and dinner to follow at the Simnasho Longhouse.

Memorials for Aaron Mitchell and Dennis Smith, Sr. are this morning at the Agency Longhouse. Services will start at 9am. A giveaway and meal will follow.

Today in Madras High School sports: Cross Country teams compete at the Oxford Classic at Drake Park in Bend.

The Museum at Warm Springs is asking for art submissions for the 31st Annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit for Adults and Youth. The deadline for artwork is Wednesday, October 9th. The judging deadline has passed, so this is for display purposes only. Applications forms need to accompany artwork and those are available at the Museum. For questions, contact the Museum’s Curator and Exhibits Coordinator Angela Smith 541-553-3331, extension 412 or email Angela at angela@museumatwarmsprings.org. The opening reception for the Tribal Member Art Exhibit is set for November 6th from 5:30-7:30.

A special Meet and Greet event with the director of Rez Ball, Sydney Freeland and Reservation Dogs writer & director Tazbah Rose Chavez will be held on Friday, October 11th 11:30-1:30 at the Warm Springs Community Center. There will be snacks and a chance to win special raffle prizes. This is a free event and open to the public. It is hosted by the Warm Springs Community Action Team in partnership with BendFilm Festival. Later that day, BendFilm Festival will have free screenings at the Madras Cinema 5. There will be a screening at 2:15 of episodes 1 & 2 of Echo and at 5pm the movie Rez Ball. Following both screenings with be a Q&A with the director Sydney Freeland. There are films being shown Saturday & Sunday as well. Learn about all of the films at www.bendfilm.org.

Oregon State University – Cascades will host a First Peoples Celebration on Oct. 12th, exploring and celebrating the history and culture of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Event activities are free to the public and will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. on the OSU-Cascades campus. For a full event schedule, dinner tickets and to learn more about the First Peoples Celebration visit osucascades.edu.

Warm Springs Recreation is having an art contest with the theme “What I Love About Warm Springs, The Rez, Our Home.” There are all age categories from toddler to elders. Turn in art by October 16th at the Community Center office for a chance to win prizes.

Warm Springs Recreation is taking kids on a trip to the pumpkin patch at Liepold Farms in Boring. The trip is on Monday, October 21st. The bus will leave at 9:30 and return at 4:45. The cost is $12 which includes the corn maze, hay ride, hay maze and a pumpkin. Youth need to bring a sack lunch. Space is limited and parents need to stop by the Community Center office to pay and fill out a permission slip.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs has vacancies on the following boards: Education Committee, Tribal Employment Rights Office Commission, Waterboard, Warm Springs Local Housing Authority Board of Commissioners and Telco Board of Directors. Letters of interest and resumes of applicants interested in serving need to be submitted to the office of the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO by 5pm on Monday October 21st. Applicants are also required to sign a criminal and credit background check through the ST’s office.

The Alvis “Wes” Smith IV Memorial Rodeo will be held on October 26th at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. It will include an endurance race, wild horse race and calf scramble. Entry to the rodeo will be $10 per car. Food vendors are welcome. Call 541-460-1710 for more information.