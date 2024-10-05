KWSO Calendar for Sun., Oct. 6, 2024

The monthly Native Aspirations meeting is tomorrow from noon to 1:30 in the Community Center social hall. Lunch will be provided.

District meetings to present the 2025 proposed budget are happening this week. The first will be held tomorrow at the Agency Longhouse. Tuesday, October 8th is the meeting at the Seekseequa Fire Hall, and Wednesday, October 9th at the Simnasho Longhouse. Dinners are at 6pm and meetings follow at 7.

The Museum at Warm Springs is asking for art submissions for the 31st Annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit for Adults and Youth. The deadline for artwork is Wednesday, October 9th. The judging deadline has passed, so this is for display purposes only. Applications forms need to accompany artwork and those are available at the Museum. For questions, contact the Museum’s Curator and Exhibits Coordinator Angela Smith 541-553-3331, extension 412 or email angela@museumatwarmsprings.org. The opening reception for the Tribal Member Art Exhibit is set for November 6th from 5:30-7:30.

A special Meet and Greet event with the director of Rez Ball, Sydney Freeland and Reservation Dogs writer & director Tazbah Rose Chavez will be held on Friday, October 11th 11:30-1:30 at the Warm Springs Community Center. There will be snacks and a chance to win special raffle prizes. This is a free event and open to the public. It is hosted by the Warm Springs Community Action Team in partnership with BendFilm Festival. Later that day, BendFilm Festival will have free screenings at the Madras Cinema 5. There will be a screening at 2:15 of episodes 1 & 2 of Echo and at 5pm the movie Rez Ball. Following both screenings with be a Q&A with the director Sydney Freeland. There are films being shown Saturday & Sunday as well. Learn about all of the films at www.bendfilm.org.

Warm Springs Recreation is taking youth on a field trip to Madras Bowl & Pizza on Friday, October 11th. Youth will need to bring $7 for bowling, a sack lunch, good walking shoes, a warm jacket and optional spending money. They’ll need to check in at the office by 10am. Space is limited – contact the Rec office at the Community Center for more info.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs has vacancies on the following boards: Education Committee, Tribal Employment Rights Office Commission, Waterboard, Warm Springs Local Housing Authority Board of Commissioners and Telco Board of Directors. Letters of interest and resumes of applicants interested in serving need to be submitted to the office of the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO by 5pm on Monday October 21st. Applicants are also required to sign a criminal and credit background check through the ST’s office.

Rezfest 2024 will be October 26th starting at 5pm at the Warm Springs Community Center social hall. Admission is $15 at the door and it’s an all ages, drug & alcohol-free event.

The Spooky Indian Night Out & Drummerz Jam Session is on Monday, October 28th at the Warm Springs Community Center gym. There’s a potluck dinner at 5:30 and the social powwow starts at 6:30.

The Community Center’s annual Zombie Walk is on Halloween. Walkers can start at 11:30 until 1:30. It’s one lap around the walking path and participants get a t-shirt while supplies last. The annual Halloween Trunk or Treat will take place in the front parking lot at the Community Center from 4-6. This year’s theme is “Step into Frankenstein’s Laboratory.” There will be prizes for best decorated trunks. For more information and to sign up contact the Rec office.

ECE is having Trunk or Treat Pumpkin Parade in their parking lot at 10am on Halloween. Any departments wishing to set up can contact Tiana Northrup.