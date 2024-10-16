KWSO Calendar for Thu., Oct. 17, 2024

Head Start & Striders classes at ECE have exercise class today in the C-pod activity room. Also, Head Start kids are participating in the Oregon Crunch, celebrating Farm to School Month. Kids will be crunching on Oregon grown apples and learning about Oregon apple farmers during mealtime.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Groups held on Thursdays at Warm Springs Behavioral Health are “On Second Thought” and Embodiment Practice Groups with Dr. Tam. Both are held from 4-5pm.

Today in Madras High School sports: Boys JV-2 soccer hosts a game with Caldera at 4, JV & and varsity boys’ soccer are hosting Molalla with games at 4 & 6. Girls’ soccer teams travel to Molalla. Volleyball teams have games at Crook County.

The Warm Springs Recreation Department invites everyone to a Halloween Dance tomorrow from 5-8pm in the social hall. They’ll have a costume dance contest, announce the drawing contest winners and prizes.

Recreation’s annual Halloween Trunk or Treat will take place in the front parking lot at the Community Center from 4-6. This year’s theme is “Step into Frankenstein’s Laboratory.” There will be prizes for best decorated trunks. For more information and to sign up contact the Rec office.

The Prevention Team is hosting a Spook-tacular community event from 4-6 on Halloween under the Campus Pavilion.

In recognition of Native American, American Indian and Alaskan Native Heritage month, St. Charles Madras is hosting a Native Market on Thursday, November 14th from 11 til 3. The event will include a land acknowledgement, fry bread tacos and local vendor booths.

Warm Springs Commodities is open weekdays from 9am-noon and 1-4pm. It provides eligible individuals fresh fruits & vegetables, healthy meats, pastas and other healthy food. To apply, stop by the Commodities warehouse located in the Industrial Park. Individuals who currently receive SNAP Food Benefits do not qualify for Commodities. The Food Bank is every Tuesday and Friday 10am to 1pm.

Warm Springs ECE families are reminded that if your child uses a backpack when they attend, please check the bag for any items that might not be appropriate. Sometimes youngsters find things around the home, that families are not aware of. Please do not bring in snacks for your child as ECE already provides meals, outside snacks are limited to avoid any food allergy reactions. And, outside toys can become a distraction so please leave toys home or in your car. Talk with your child’s teacher for tips on helping with the parting of toys.