KWSO Calendar for Tue., Oct. 15, 2024

Tribal Council will be in session today. On the agenda this morning – ECE Update; Finance Plan Update; and Ventures ARPA Update. This afternoon – Indian Head Casino ARPA Update; and 509J.

The Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs holds these groups and meetings every Tuesday: Community Health & Wellness from 10am to noon, Wellbriety at 1pm, Adult Anger Management from 3-4pm, Adult A&D Education at 4:00 and Youth Wellbriety from 4-5.

Today for Senior Lunch, they are serving TERIYAKI CHICKEN from noon to 1 at the Senior Building.

Navajo Power is holding a public scoping meeting for the proposed Miller Flats Solar Project. They will provide information and are seeking input, questions and comments from the Warm Springs community. It’s today from noon to 2:00 at the Greeley Heights Community Building. Staff will be available for questions until 4. Light food and beverages will be provided.

Madras White Buff athletic contests are happening at home today – volleyball is hosting Molalla. JV and JV-2 play at 4:30, and varsity at 6.

Warm Springs K8 Eagles Football has a home game today vs. Sisters at 5.

The 2025 District Budget Meeting for the Seekseequa District is this evening and tomorrow is the Agency District meeting. Dinners are at 6 and the meetings at 7.

The Native American Student Union at Madras High School meets tomorrow during lunch in Mr. Kollen’s class, room 17.

Warm Springs Recreation has an art contest with the theme “What I Love About Warm Springs, The Rez, Our Home.” There are all age categories from toddler to elders. Turn in art by tomorrow at the Community Center office for a chance to win prizes.

Plateau Travel Plaza will celebrate the Grand Opening of its new fuel partnership with Sinclair fuel tomorrow from 11am to 2pm. They will offer fuel discounts, swag, raffle prizes, lunch and a live DJ.

Warm Springs Prevention’s 3rd Annual Prevention-Fest is tomorrow from 3-6pm at the old elementary. They’re giving away pumpkins for kids and there will be food and other festivities.

Warm Springs Recreation Department invites everyone to a Halloween Dance this Friday from 5-8pm in the social hall. They’ll have a costume dance contest, announce the drawing contest winners and prizes.

Rezfest 2024 is this Saturday starting at 5pm at the Warm Springs Community Center social hall. Admission is $15 at the door and it’s an all ages, drug & alcohol-free event.

The Spooky Indian Night Out & Drummerz Jam Session is on Monday, October 28th at the Warm Springs Community Center gym. There’s a potluck dinner at 5:30 and the social powwow starts at 6:30.

The Community Center’s annual Zombie Walk is on Halloween from 11:30 until 1:30. It’s one lap around the walking path and participants get a t-shirt while supplies last.

ECE is having Trunk or Treat Pumpkin Parade in their parking lot at 10am on Halloween. Any departments wishing to set up can contact Tiana Northrup at ECE.

Warm Springs Recreation’s annual Halloween Carnival is from 6-8pm at the Community Center. They’ll have free bingo in the social hall from 6:30-7:30. The costume showdown starts at 7:30. Categories for the costume contest this year are Classic Frankenstein, Classic Bride of Frankenstein, Classic Son & Daughter of Frankenstein and Silliest Frankenstein.

The next meeting of the KWSO Community Advisory Board is scheduled for Friday November 1st 2-3:30pm at the Warm Springs Media Center. The annual meeting is open to the public with invitations sent to representatives from Tribal programs, Indian Health Service, BIA, Community Organizations and Tribal Enterprises.