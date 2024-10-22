KWSO Calendar for Wed., Oct. 23, 2024

Wednesday’s weekly groups at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center are: Parenting Classes at 11, Grief Support Group for Adults at 4:00 and Adult Wellbriety from 4-5.

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Senior Center dining area. PORK CHOPS are on today’s menu. Senior meals are free for all elders age 60 and older. The cost to join the seniors for lunch is $1 for Youth, $5 for adults or you can assist with clean-up after the meal.

The ECE Food Pantry with NeighborImpact will be available in the ECE Lobby from 2-5:30pm today. There will also be Family Training on Pedestrian Safety with Warm Springs PD today from 2:15-3:15pm in the C Pod Activity Room.

Warm Springs K8 Volleyball teams have home games today. They play Crook County at 3:30.

Best Care is having glow walk and dinner for National Substance Abuse Prevention Month & Red Ribbon Week this evening at Juniper Hills Park in Madras. Sign in between 5:15-6 and walk at your own pace for about a mile. Glow sticks will be provided at the start and a light hamburger/hot dog dinner after.

Community Health is offering flu and COVID-19 vaccines for Seniors tomorrow from 11am to 2pm at the Senior Program.

The Jefferson County School District 509J is holding its annual Impact Aid Family Engagement Meeting tomorrow at 5pm at the Warm Springs K8 Academy. Dinner will be provided. Folks are encouraged to learn more about Impact Aid for the District and attend the meeting to ask questions and offer input. You can view the Impact Aid Action Plan, Community Engagement Packet with Data, Performance Indicators Dashboard, Impact Aid Application, plus policies and other information on the school district’s website.

Rezfest 2024 is this Saturday starting at 5pm at the Warm Springs Community Center social hall. Admission is $15 at the door and it’s an all ages, drug & alcohol-free event.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs open enrollment starts November 1st through November 22nd. Open enrollment will be done all online this year. All full-time employees need to provide Comp & Benefits with their email address by October 30th to be sent a link to make any changes, to receive an updated benefit synopsis and presentations from third party administrators for health insurance, flexible spending accounts, supplemental insurance and 401k retirement accounts. Email comp-benefits@wstribes.org with any questions or concerns.

The Community Center’s annual Zombie Walk is on Halloween. Walkers can start at 11:30 until 1:30. It’s one lap around the walking path and participants get a t-shirt while supplies last.

ECE is having Trunk or Treat Pumpkin Parade in their parking lot at 10am on Halloween. Any departments wishing to set up can contact Tiana Northrup at ECE.

In recognition of Native American, American Indian and Alaskan Native Heritage month, St. Charles Madras is hosting a Native Market on Thursday, November 14th from 11 til 3. The event will include a land acknowledgement, fry bread tacos and local vendor booths.