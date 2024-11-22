KWSO Calendar for Sat., Nov. 23, 2024

The High Desert Food and Farm Alliance will be distributing turkeys this morning starting at 10am at the Madras Safeway.

Indian Head Casino’s Tree Lighting Festival is tomorrow from 6-8pm. It will include visits with Santa & Mrs. Claus, Round Dance, complimentary holiday treats, local craft booths and a space for writing letters to Santa.

Kah-nee-ta will have a free tribal day this Sunday. Admission for Tribal Members is free from 11am to 7pm, plus a 50% discount on cabana rentals and 25% off of food items.

509-J Schools are closed next week for Thanksgiving Break.

The Boys & Girls Club will be open Monday through Wednesday with lunch provided during Thanksgiving Break. Monday and Tuesday it’s open 8-5 and Wednesday from 8-3. The Club will be closed Thursday and Friday.

At ECE, Head Start will be closed Thanksgiving Week. Daycare and Preschool Care Classrooms will be open on Monday and Tuesday next week with early closure on Wednesday at noon.

Warm Springs Prevention is putting on an Indigenous People’s Month Fun Run/Walk on Tuesday, November 26th at noon. It will start at the Prevention Basketball Court. A limited number of shirts and cups will be given out to participants.

Warm Springs Commodities will have a free turkey meal giveaway for the community Tuesday, November 26th from 5-7 at the Agency Longhouse.

There will be another Know Your Pancreas Community Education Event & Conversation with Doctors Claymore Kills First and Jonathan Brody from Oregon Health & Science University on December 2nd from 5-7pm at the Seekseequa Fire Hall. Learn about pancreatic cancer in Indigenous populations and come with your questions for the doctors. Plus, participate in an embodied, breath-focused reflection exercise designed to reduce stress. And, connect with Warm Springs Tribal Health and IHS programs that support your health. There will also be a no-cost, locally prepared dinner, door prize raffle, gifts for your time and a family-friendly space.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Christmas Tree Lighting starts at 5:30 on Tuesday, December 3rd. Everyone is welcome to join in the lighting of the Community Center tree, hot dogs & chili, hot chocolate & s’mores.

Community members are welcome to take the wood located across from the Family Resource Center now until December 8th.

Warm Springs Recreation Department invites all community members, dancers and drum groups to the Christmas NDN Night Out powwow on Monday, December 16th in the Community Center gym. Bring your favorite dish for the potluck at 5:15. The social dancing and drummers jam start at 6.

The 31st Annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit for Adults and Youth is on display now at the Museum at Warm Springs. You can view the exhibition through February 8, 2025. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9am to 5pm and closed for lunch from noon until 1. The Museum is closed on Sunday and Monday.

Warm Springs Housing Authority tenants who have an emergency after hours and on weekends need to call Warm Springs PD Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and request Housing’s on-call service. Emergencies include a broken water line, sewer backing up, any electrical issues and kicked-in exterior doors. All other non-emergency work orders will be taken care of the next business day.