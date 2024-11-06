KWSO Calendar for Thu., Nov. 7, 2024

A water break at Warm Springs ECE has relocated F & G Pod Daycare Classrooms while Utilities makes repairs. The work being done will impact parking in front of the building at times. It’s expected that the work will take this week and the weekend ahead to complete. Thank you to families, in advance, for navigating drop off and pick up. Warm Springs Head Start will be closed this Friday to finish up on Parent – Teacher Conferences. Monday is Veterans Day and all Warm Springs ECE Programs will be closed.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy will honor local veterans with a special breakfast and recognition during assemblies today. Breakfast will be served by student leaders from 7:30-8:15. During the assembly, there will be special seating and a small gift from students. There are 3 assemblies and veterans can choose one or more to attend. They are at 8:15, 9 and 10am.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Groups held on Thursdays at Warm Springs Behavioral Health are “On Second Thought” and Embodiment Practice Groups with Dr. Tam. Both are held from 4-5pm.

Adventure Gallery is having an opening reception for its latest exhibits this evening from 5:30-7. They are featuring works from John Scheideman and Edward Heath. The gallery is located at 185 SE 5th Street in Madras.

There is no school for 509J students tomorrow. It’s the end of the first quarter. There is also no school on Monday for Veterans Day.

Warm Springs Veterans Day events on Monday will begin with a parade starting at 10:45 at the Emergency Management office, down to the Commissary building, around the fire station and to the memorial stone in front of the courthouse. They’ll end at the old school cafeteria. Veterans and families are invited to join in a luncheon at noon. Gift bags will be given to all Veterans who attend.

The VFW Post 12141 Annual Veterans Day Celebration in Madras will start at 10:30am at the Jefferson County Community Center. Doors open at 10am, the program at 10:30 and refreshments will be served. A Veterans Day Parade around Sahalee Park will begin at 2pm. No candy will be distributed along the parade route for the safety of all participants and spectators.

The next Jefferson County School District 509-J School Board meeting is scheduled for Thursday, November 14th at 7pm at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Regular school board meetings usually happen on the second Monday of every month and are open to the public. Meeting agendas are posted 24 hours prior to each meeting and corresponding minutes are posted after board approval.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs open enrollment will end at 5pm on Friday, November 22nd. Please direct any questions to comp-benefits@wstribes.org.

Madras Saturday Market’s Annual Holiday Market will be November 29th & 30th 10am to 5pm at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. There will be homemade crafts, food, and music. Local Author Rick Steber will have a book signing there on November 30th from noon until 4. For more information call Evely 541-325-6276.