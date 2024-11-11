KWSO Calendar for Tue., Nov. 12, 2024

Warm Springs Sanitation will pick up both Monday & Tuesday garbage routes today. Be sure your bin is at the end of your driveway.

It’s “Rock your Mocs” SPIRIT WEEK at ECE – Today is ribbon shirt or skirt or wing dress day – so you can honor your ancestors by dressing with that Native Style! Wednesday is Native design day. Thursday is Native Bling Day. And, Friday it’s the “Rock Your Mocs” Mini Pow Wow at the Agency Longhouse.

Warm Springs ECE families are reminded that if your child uses a backpack when they attend, please check the bag for any items that might not be appropriate. Sometimes youngsters find things around the home, that families are not aware of. Please do not bring in snacks for your child as ECE already provides meals, outside snacks are limited to avoid any food allergy reactions. And, outside toys can become a distraction so please leave toys home or in your car. Talk with your child’s teacher for tips on helping with the parting of toys.

Tribal Council will be in session this morning. Agenda items are: ARPA Discussion; ECE Compliance; and Cascade Renewal Transmission.

The Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs holds these groups and meetings every Tuesday: Community Health & Wellness from 10am to noon, Wellbriety at 1pm, Adult Anger Management from 3-4pm, Adult A&D Education at 4:00 and Youth Wellbriety from 4-5.

Today for Senior Lunch, they are serving pork roast with gravy & mashed potatoes from noon to 1 at the Senior Building.

The Culture & Heritage program offers traditional “how to” classes for families – 2PM to 5:30PM on Tuesdays, Wednesdays & Thursdays in room C5 at Warm Springs ECE. They will be demonstrating and teaching how to make items such as: moccasins; shawls; attire for the longhouse; powwow outfits; and more. Everyone is welcome to come and learn and create items for your children and family to use and enjoy! AND there’s always some snacks!

Warm Springs K-8 Boys Basketball teams play their first games of the season today at Obsidian Middle School starting at 3:30.

Geo Visions is hosting community meetings regarding the Columbia River Housing Displacement Ethnography Study. The first one is this evening at the Seekseequa Fire Hall. There will also be meetings Tuesday, November 19th at the Simnasho Longhouse; and Thursday, November 21st at the Agency Longhouse. There will be a dinner at 5:30, and the discussion will follow at 6:30.

The Native American Student Union at Madras High School meets tomorrow during lunch in Mr. Kollen’s class, room 17.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs open enrollment will end at 5pm on Friday, November 22nd. Please direct any questions to comp-benefits@wstribes.org.

It is that time of the year to get prepared for flu and other respiratory illness season. The quickest and easiest way to get your flu, Covid-19, and RSV shots this year is go to the IHS Clinic during their walk in immunization hours. They are available Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday from 9-11am and 2-4pm and Wednesdays from 2-4. No appointments necessary. Just check in with Patient Registration as soon as you arrive to the clinic.