KWSO Calendar for Sun., Nov. 3, 2024

Daylight saving time ended overnight so if you didn’t turn back your clock an hour already – you might want to do it now. Most cell phones and electronic devices change automatically but many wall clocks, microwaves and stoves need you to change them so you are back in standard time

COCC is sponsoring a presentation titled, “Why We Need Indigenous Ingenuity – Indigenuity – Now,” with Dr. Daniel Wildcat, author and professor at Haskel Indian Nations University. It’s today at 2pm at the Madras Performing Arts Center. A livestream will also be available. Get Tickets – “Why We Need Indigenous Ingenuity – Indigenuity – Now” with Dr. Daniel Wildcat – Madras Performing Arts Center

The monthly Native Aspirations meeting will meet tomorrow from noon to 1:30 in the newly renovated “old school cafeteria” between the Family Resource Center and Behavioral Health Center. Lunch will be provided.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

Know Your Pancreas Community Education Event & Conversations with Doctors Claymore Kills First and Jonathan Brody from Oregon Health & Science University will be held November 18th from 5-7pm at the Simnasho Longhouse & December 2nd from 5-7pm at the Seekseequa Fire Hall. Learn about pancreatic cancer in Indigenous populations and come with your questions for the doctors. Plus, participate in an embodied, breath-focused reflection exercise designed to reduce stress. And, connect with Warm Springs Tribal Health and IHS programs that support your health. At each event, there will be no-cost, locally prepared dinner, a door prize raffle, gifts for your time and a family-friendly space.

211 is a non-emergency helpline that connects people with community resources and local services. Contacting 211 connects you to a live person 24/7, who will help you to identify, navigate, and connect with services like food banks, SNAP, housing, shelter, healthcare, child care, bill pay assistance, mental health, domestic violence, and many more. Every call is confidential, and live translation services are available in over 150 languages. If you need help but it’s not an immediate emergency, 211 is the number to call.

It is that time of the year to get prepared for flu and other respiratory illness season. The quickest and easiest way to get your flu, Covid-19, and RSV shots this year is go to the IHS Clinic during their walk in immunization hours. They are available Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday from 9-11am and 2-4pm and Wednesdays from 2-4. No appointments necessary. Just check in with Patient Registration as soon as you arrive to the clinic.