KWSO News for Wed., Nov. 6, 2024

Jefferson County unofficial election results

Unofficial election results for local contests in Jefferson County are available on the Oregon Secretary of State website.

In the race for Jefferson Co. Commissioner Position #3 – the preliminary results show a very close contest between Brandie McNamee with 49.41% and Seth Taylor who has a slight lead with 50.17% or 66 votes. Jeff Rasmussen with 65% of votes looks to have defeated Yoonsun Reynolds who has about 33% of votes for Jefferson Co. Treasurer. Most other Jefferson County races were uncontested.

Community Belonging Survey 2.0 looking for people in Warm Springs to help

The 2023 Community Belonging Measurement project found that sense of belonging may be a social determinant of health. The project wants to help communities improve health outcomes by learning more about what contributes to community connectedness. The Community Belonging Survey 2.0 coming up in 2025 will be used to inform future public health programs and policies. In Warm Springs, people are invited to learn about the project and share knowledge to help guide outreach efforts. Anyone interested in participating in the that process on Monday, November 18th in the afternoon from 3:30-5 here in Warm Springs will receive a gift for your time. You should RSVP by email to greenkai@ohsu.edu.

MHS Boys Soccer advances to Round 2 of state championships

Madras Boys Soccer beat Ontario yesterday 3-2 in round one of the 4A state soccer championships on the road. They advance to take on North Marion this Saturday. The game time is still being determined.

2024 Nammy nominees and general public voting

Native American Music Awards will announce this year’s nominees tomorrow. The nominee announcement will also include information for the general public voting which will go live tomorrow at www.NAMALIVE.com.

Tribal Budget General Council Meeting

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council has set a date for a General Council Meeting to present the 2025 Proposed Budget. The meeting will follow dinner that evening at 7:00 on Wednesday, November 20th at the Agency Longhouse. Approval of the 2025 Tribal Budget is on the Tribal Council’s agenda for Tuesday, November 26th.