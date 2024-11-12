KWSO News for Tue., Nov. 12, 2024

Yesterday at the Veterans Day Celebration in Warm Springs there were more than a couple dozen Veterans who marched and road on floats in the parade – that took a new route around the campus area. A meal was served to about 100 people following the parade at the newly renovated old school cafeteria that recently reopened as a mixed-use facility.

A reminder to Warm Springs Tribal Employees. It’s open enrollment now through Friday November 22nd. This is for Health Insurance, the Flexible Spending Plan, Life Insurance, and any additional coverage you have. On November 4th – you should have gotten an email from Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Benefits Management with a link to Ease which is the online portal for reviewing your current insurance coverage and giving you the ability to enroll or waive each benefit for the new year. Even if you choose to waive coverage, you still need to complete this process in order to populate your waiver forms. The deadline to complete enrollment is November 22, so please log in at your earliest convenience. Make sure to follow all steps through the Sign Forms tab in order to finish enrollment. You will receive email confirmation when the process complete. For any questions, please contact Comp & Benefits in the Tribes’ Human Resources Department.

In a Facebook Post – the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Police Department shared statistics from October. There were one thousand ten calls for service, 32 Average Daily Incidents and 96 Reports Taken with 33 Arrests. Other Data tracked include 151 Traffic Stops, 115 Citations issued and 64 Community Policing Contacts.

There is a Mandatory Public Meeting for Wood Cutters for both free use and resale permits and the Natural Renewable Resource Program for Bough Cutter Crew Bosses, tomorrow, November 13th at 6pm at the Cottonwood Restaurant at Indian Head Casino. If you have questions – you can contact the Timber Committee at 541-460-3669.

There was a winter weather advisory overnight for Cascade Mountain Passes. Temperatures dropped below freezing overnight in the passes. This is the time of year to be prepared for winter driving conditions. Make sure your vehicle is in good working condition for the colder weather and that if you are taking a long trip to have emergency needs covered with a blanket, food, water, a flashlight and so on. Before traveling you can get current road conditions by calling 511 or else visit https://www.tripcheck.com/