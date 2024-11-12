CTWS Employee Benefits Open Enrollment

CTWS Tribal Employee open enrollment is open until Friday, November 22, 2024. This year’s enrollment will all be done online with no in-person classes.

In an email to employees, dated Oct. 21, 2024, all full-time employees were asked to provide comp-benefits@wstribes.org with your email address. That address was used to send you a link to access EASE to make any changes and to confirm the coverage you want for 2025.

The third-party administrators for the Tribally Funded Benefits are:

HealthComp (Medical, Dental, Vision, Prescriptions)

Allegiance (Flexible Spending Account/Flex Dependant Care)

The Hartford(Supplemental Accident, Life, Critical Illness and AD&D)

Bank of Oklahoma (BOK 401k Retirement Administrator)

On November 4th – you should have gotten an email from Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Benefits Management with a link to EASE which is the online portal for reviewing your current insurance coverage and giving you the ability to enroll or waive each benefit for the new year.

Even if you choose to waive coverage, you still need to complete this process in order to populate your waiver forms. Make sure to follow all steps through the “Sign Forms” tab in order to finish enrollment. You will receive email confirmation when the process complete. For any questions, please contact Comp & Benefits in the Tribes’ Human Resources Department.

If you are interested in enrolling in the 401K or Roth programs, you can pick up an application form at the Tribal Administration Building in the Human Resources Office. Complete and return it to enroll.

If you have a 401K already and want to manage it – you can go online to do so with BOK Financical.

Helpful information: