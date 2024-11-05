KWSO Calendar for Wed., Nov. 6, 2024

Wednesday’s weekly groups at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center are: Parenting Classes at 11, Grief Support Group for Adults at 4:00 and Adult Wellbriety from 4-5.

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Senior Center dining area. Baked salmon is on today’s menu. Senior meals are free for all elders age 60 and older. The cost to join the seniors for lunch is $1 for Youth, $5 for adults or you can assist with clean-up after the meal.

Today is the last day for teams to register for the 2024 November Fitness Challenge. This is for employees age 18 and older who work for the Tribe, its enterprises, committees, BIA & IHS. The cost is $5 per person and an additional $10 if you want a t-shirt. This a 5-member team challenge. For more information or to pick up/drop off a registration packet, talk to Joseph Arthur or stop by the Community Center.

An opening reception for 31st Annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit for Adults and Youth at the Museum at Warm Springs will be held this evening from 5:30-7:30pm. The exhibition will be on display through February 8, 2025.

Tomorrow the Warm Springs K8 Academy will honor local veterans with a special breakfast and recognition during an assembly. Breakfast will be served by student leaders from 7:30-8:15. During the assembly, there will be special seating and a small gift from students. There are 3 assemblies and veterans can choose one or more to attend. They are at 8:15, 9 and 10am. If possible, contact the K8 office to RSVP. If you aren’t able to connect with the office in advance, please still feel free to attend.

Art Adventure Gallery is having an opening reception for its latest exhibits tomorrow evening from 5:30-7. They are featuring works from John Scheideman and Edward Heath. The gallery is located at 185 SE 5th Street in Madras.

In recognition of Native American, American Indian and Alaskan Native Heritage month, St. Charles Madras is hosting a Native Market on Thursday, November 14th from 11 til 3. The event will include a land acknowledgement, fry bread tacos and local vendor booths. Interested vendors can contact Shilo Shaw Tippett.

Tribal Council has scheduled a General Council Meeting for Wednesday, November 20th at the Agency Longhouse. Dinner will be at 6pm and the meeting to follow at 7.

MAC Recreation District Youth Basketball registration is open. Practices will be held at local 509J gyms on weekday evenings starting January 7th (specific dates and times will be announced after registration closes) and games will be Saturdays starting January 18th. Registration will close at noon on December 13th, or when the league is full, whichever comes first. There are 4 divisions for youth ages 4-13. Register online at macrecdistrict.com. Scholarships are available.

It is that time of the year to get prepared for flu and other respiratory illness season. The quickest and easiest way to get your flu, Covid-19, and RSV shots this year is go to the IHS Clinic during their walk in immunization hours. They are available Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday from 9-11am and 2-4pm and Wednesdays from 2-4. No appointments necessary. Just check in with Patient Registration as soon as you arrive to the clinic.