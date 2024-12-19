KWSO News for Thu., Dec. 19, 2024

OSU-Extension community canning workshop

Oregon State University Extension Service is offering a community jam canning workshop this Friday evening. Click to hear details from Olivia Davis, who runs the preservation and nutrition programs at the Warm Springs OSU Extension Service:

The workshop is tomorrow, and people do need to register.

WS Vocational Rehabilitation open to new clients

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program is currently taking new clients. The Voc Rehab Program helps Native Americans who have disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. The get started, people should stop by their office to pick up an application at 1110 Wasco Street in the Education Building. You can also call the Voc Rehab office for information 541-553-4952.

Madras White Buff sports today

Madras High School varsity boys wrestling will host a dual meet vs. The Dalles tonight at 6:00.

White Buff Boys & Girls varsity basketball teams are playing the Seaside Holiday Tournament today through Saturday. The girls play Cascade Christian today at 3:30. The boys also face Cascade Christian and tip off at 5.

10th annual WS Cougars Christmas basketball tourney

The Warm Springs Cougars Christmas Co-ed Basketball Tournament is January 2-5 at the Warm Springs Community Center. Divisions are 10 and under, 12 and under and 13-15 – all co-ed. Teams interested in the 10 year/12 year and under age groups will have “Free Entry” to the first 6 teams entered. The tournament has added 13 -15 years Coed with an entry fee of $150 per team. The deadline to enter is December 24th. For more information contact Tournament Director Austin Greene at 541-553-3243.

Federal funding for sustainable forests

Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service is funding projects that will assist Tribes, nonprofits, and private forest landowners in Oregon with their efforts to manage forests sustainably and permanently conserve private forests in partnership with the state. Among the projects receiving funding is Sustainable Northwest, which will receive nearly $2 million to develop Tribal wood transparency protocols to facilitate Tribal access to green building markets in wood supply chains across several states, including Oregon.