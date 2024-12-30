KWSO Calendar for Tue., Dec. 31, 2024

Wednesday garbage routes will be picked up today due to the holiday. Everyone please have totes set out and check on family/neighbors who need assistance moving their tote to the street for pick up.

The Boys and Girls Club is open from 8 to 3 today and closed all day tomorrow. It will be open full days Thursday and Friday.

The Warm Springs Youth Council is hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration today from 11am until 2pm at the Community Center. People of all ages are welcome to join for snacks, beverages and arts & crafts.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices are closing at noon today and will be closed all day tomorrow for the New Years holiday.

The Senior Program is closing at noon today and be closed tomorrow. There will be no senior meals.

ECE families are reminded that today is an early release day at noon. Please pick up children no later than 12:30. Tomorrow is New Year’s Day and ECE is closed.

Warm Springs I H S will close at noon today and be closed all day tomorrow.

Simnasho’s New Years Eve Celebration & Powwow is this evening at the Simnasho Longhouse. It starts with a potluck dinner at 5:30, followed by 1 seven to open the floor at 6:30. The traditional powwow with social dancing and games begins at 7:30. They’ll welcome in the new year at midnight with a song and laying new footprints around the longhouse. Everyone is welcome to this family event sponsored by members of the Simnasho community.

PIRS by SriPonya is having a Youth Peer Support Event for ages 13-17. It’s Bowling and Pizza this Friday, January 3rd from noon until 2 at Madras Bowl & Pizza.

Tribal Council Elections are set for March 26th. Nominations will take place for all districts on Tuesday January 7th at the Agency Longhouse for the Agency District, at the Seekseequa Fire Hall for the Seekseequa District and the Simnasho Longhouse for the Simnasho District. Dinners are at 6 and the meetings at 7.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising for board and committee positions through January 10th. There are 4 positions on the Credit Board of Directors, 3 positions on the Telcom Board, 4 positions for the Tribal Employment Rights Office Commission, 2 positions on the Composite Products Board, plus they are seeking to fill a position on the Education Committee and the Land Use Planning Committee. The two committee appointments will finish out the 29th tribal council’s term. Send your letter of interest and resume to the Tribes Secretary Treasurer/CEO, Robert Brunoe.

Thrive Central Oregon can help connect people to local resources for housing, health, basic needs, benefits assistance, and more. They have drop-in hours in Warm Springs and Madras once a week. Tuesdays they are available at the Warm Springs Housing Authority from 9am-noon and 1-3pm. Thursdays they are at Jefferson County Public Health 10am until 3.