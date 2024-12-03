KWSO Calendar for Wed., Dec. 4, 2024

Warm Springs Commodities is open weekdays from 9am-noon and 1-4pm. It provides eligible individuals fresh fruits & vegetables, healthy meats, pastas and other healthy food. To apply, stop by the Commodities warehouse located in the Industrial Park. Individuals who currently receive SNAP Food Benefits do not qualify for Commodities. The Food Bank is every Tuesday and Friday 10am to 1pm.

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Senior Center dining area. Lukamean is on today’s menu. Senior meals are free for all elders age 60 and older. The cost to join the seniors for lunch is $1 for Youth, $5 for adults or you can assist with clean-up after the meal.

There is a Head Start Policy Council meeting on today at noon at ECE.

A public scoping meeting is being held today to learn about and provide feedback on the proposed Salmon Fly Solar and Battery Energy Storage System project. BrightNight, in collaboration with Warm Springs Power and Water Enterprises, is proposing to develop the approximately 250-megawatt project on CTWS land. Things to be discussed include the proposed project location, types of facilities to be constructed, timing and methods of construction, concerns about the project and its effects on resources, project benefits to CTWS, and the overall project schedule. The BrightNight team, along with staff from Power & Water and the Branch of Natural Resource will be in attendance to answer any questions. The scoping meeting will be held today at the Greeley Heights Community building from 12-4pm. Light food and beverages will be provided.

A special dividend payment to Warm Springs Tribal Members will be sent out via mail for December 11th. Tribal Members are asked to make sure you have a current mailing address on file with Warm Springs Vital Stats by today. If you have turned 18 – be sure that your name is listed on the PO Box where you get mail. And be sure your PO Box fee is current with the Post Office.

Culture & Heritage has craft nights on Wednesday from 3-7pm in room C5 at the Early Childhood Education Center.

The Madras White Buffalo Girls Basketball teams have home games today. JV-2 will play at 4, JV at 5:30 and Varsity at 7 tonight. Listen to KWSO for our live broadcast of the varsity contest with The Wilman and Ted Viramonte.

MAC Recreation District Youth Basketball registration is open. Practices will be held at local 509J gyms on weekday evenings starting January 7th (specific dates and times will be announced after registration closes) and games will be Saturdays starting January 18th. Registration will close at noon on December 13th, or when the league is full, whichever comes first. There are 4 divisions for youth ages 4-13. Register online at macrecdistrict.com. Scholarships are available.

There’s a job fair featuring Warm Springs and other local enterprises, departments and programs. It’s on December 10th from 10am to 3pm in the old elementary cafeteria. Find about career opportunities with Indian Head Casino, Fire Management, Natural Resources, Indian Health Services, TERO, DHS Caregivers, CTWS, Housing, St. Charles Health System and Warm Springs PD. Those who attend can enter a raffle for prizes such as tables, blue tooth speakers, laptop backpacks and more.