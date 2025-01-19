KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jan. 20, 2025

All Early Childhood Education Program Classrooms will be Closed for Staff Training today. Families will need to arrange of alternate childcare.

There is no school for 509J today in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr Day.

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs will be closed today for the holiday.

Warm Springs community members are welcome to fill containers with free drinking water every Monday at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

On the Tribal Council agenda this morning – Secretary-Treasurer Update; February Agenda/Travel Delegations/Review Minutes; Draft Resolutions; and Enrollments. This afternoon – Indian Health Service Update; Managed Care Update; and Health & Human Services.

The Maternal Child Health Program at Warm Springs Community Health is having a Mommy & Me breastfeeding support group today from 11am to 1pm in the Health & Wellness Center atrium. It’s an opportunity to discuss breastfeeding topics, ask question, weigh baby & check milk intake after feeding and to connect with other moms and babies. Snacks will be provided.

Senior Fitness Class at the Senior Center is every Monday and Thursday morning at 10:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Warm Springs Recreation is having a Polar Bear Party this afternoon from 1-4:00 in the Community Center social hall. It’s snacks, games and prizes.

Listen to KWSO tomorrow night for Lady Buff Basketball from the Buffalo Dome. The girls are hosting Gladstone at 7.

Kah-nee-ta Hot Springs Resort’s next Tribal Appreciation Day is on Sunday, January 26th 11am until 7pm. Day-use will be free for all Tribal Members. Cabana rentals for Warm Springs members will be 50% off, and 25% for other Tribal Members. Warm Springs Tribal Members will receive a 25% discount on food. Kah-nee-ta also offers Tribal Member rates of 50% off for its Twilight Pass from 3-8pm, and regular day passes. The resort is currently open Thursday through Monday, and closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The Tribal Council is advertising Election and Counting Board vacancies. There are 3 position and on alternate for the Election Board and 4 vacancies plus one alternate on the Counting Board. Letters of Interest and Resumes of applicants interested on serving need to be submitted to the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO no later than February 10th.

Thrive Central Oregon can help connect people to local resources for housing, health, basic needs, benefits assistance, and more. They have drop-in hours in Warm Springs and Madras once a week. Tuesdays they are available at the Warm Springs Housing Authority from 9am-noon and 1-3pm. Thursdays they are at Jefferson County Public Health 10am until 3.