KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jan. 27, 2025

Tribal Council Candidates are asked to contact KWSO to set up a time to come in to do a short interview for our Tribal Council Candidate programming. Just call 541-553-1968 or stop by the Media Center.

Today is Late Start Monday for 509-J students. Schools will start 90 minutes later than normal.

Warm Springs community members are welcome to fill containers with free drinking water every Monday at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

The Mt. Hood Meadows annual Warm Springs Ski & Snow Board Day is coming up this Friday, January 31st. This is for beginners or veteran skiers or snowboarders who are: Warm Springs Tribal Members, Residents and/or Tribal Employees. Transportation is available and everything you need is provided. To sign up – email sue.matters@wstribes.org or text 541-460-2255 with your name and a contact information. You will need to complete a Consent/Liability Form and let us know if you want a seat on the bus or will you drive yourself up to Mt Hood Meadows. The deadline to sign up is this morning. If you miss the deadline – you can still participate but you won’t have rental gear pre-teched and you will need to wait in line with the general public. Click here to find details

Senior Fitness Class at the Senior Center is every Monday and Thursday morning at 10:45 with a lunch for participants after.

The Warm Springs K8 Girls Basketball teams play at Jefferson County Middle School this afternoon starting at 3:30.

Mondays at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center, there is a Women’s Talking Circle at 11am and Adolescent A&D Education class at 4.

The annual Point in Time Count is coming up tomorrow at the Old Elementary School Gym from 9am – 4pm. For participants, there will be Resource Booths set up, non-perishable foods items, breakfast beginning at 9am, lunch starting at 11. This is to count sheltered and unsheltered individuals and families experiencing homelessness in our community. This includes people residing in emergency shelters, transitional housing, safe havens, and those living unsheltered on the streets, in vehicles, or other locations not considered permanent housing.

A Simnasho Grazing District meeting has been set for 6pm tomorrow at the Simnasho Longhouse. The grazing group, range committee and Branch of Natural Resources staff will meet to discuss the grazing plan finalization.

KWSO will have a live broadcast of tomorrow’s Madras High School girls’ varsity basketball game vs. Molalla. Tip-off is at 7pm.

Jefferson County Library is offering free, beginner-level Computer Classes on Saturdays from 10-11 am starting February 1st. Each session focuses on a different topic, such as setting up an email, building a resume, or staying safe online. No registration is needed—just drop by. Devices are provided at the library, and you can enjoy coffee and pastries while you learn. For more information, visit JCLD.org.

The annual Sweetheart Sale at the Community Center is on Friday, February 7th from 9am to 3pm in the social hall. Table space is limited – contact the Recreation Department to reserve.