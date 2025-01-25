KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jan. 26, 2025

Warm Springs Community Action Team is now accepting tax appointments. Call 541-553-3148 to set one up.

Kah-nee-ta Hot Springs Resort is having a Tribal Appreciation Day today 11am until 7pm. Day-use will be free for all Tribal Members, MITs and Tribal Employees. Please bring your Tribal or Employee ID. The resort is currently open Thursday through Monday, and closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Every Sunday, PIRS by SriPonya has Sports Agility Camp for youth, coached by John Charles and team of Native Youth assistant coaches. It’s from noon to 1:30 at the Old Elementary gym – every Sunday through April.

The South Wasco County School District’s Theatre Department will present A Wrinkle in Time today at 3pm at the Southern Wasco County Library in Maupin.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

The annual Point in Time Count is coming up this Tuesday, January 28th at the Old Elementary School Gym from 9am – 4pm. For participants, there will be Resource Booths set up, non-perishable foods items, breakfast beginning at 9am, lunch starting at 11. This is to count sheltered and unsheltered individuals and families experiencing homelessness in our community. This includes people residing in emergency shelters, transitional housing, safe havens, and those living unsheltered on the streets, in vehicles, or other locations not considered permanent housing.

The Lincoln’s Powwow Committee has announced memorial releases and opening of the longhouse floor in preparation for the 2025 powwow for Saturday, February 1st. There will also be a name giving ceremony. Washut will start at 9am at the Simnasho Longhouse.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. Voc Rehab is accepting new clients and welcomes folks to drop by their office to pick up an application at 1110 Wasco Street in the Education Building. For more information call 541-553-4952.

The Tribal Council is advertising Election and Counting Board vacancies. There are 3 position and on alternate for the Election Board and 4 vacancies plus one alternate on the Counting Board. Letters of Interest and Resumes of applicants interested on serving need to be submitted to the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO no later than February 10th.

The Mt. Hood Meadows annual Warm Springs Ski & Snow Board Day is coming up this Friday, January 31st. This is for beginners or veteran skiers or snowboarders who are: Warm Springs Tribal Members, Residents and/or Tribal Employees. Transportation is available and everything you need is provided. To sign up – email sue.matters@wstribes.org or text 541-460-2255 with your name and a contact information. You will need to complete a Consent/Liability Form and let us know if you want a seat on the bus or will you drive yourself up to Mt Hood Meadows. The deadline to sign up is Monday Morning, January 27th – 9am. If you miss the deadline – you can still participate but you won’t have rental gear pre-teched and you will need to wait in line with the general public. You can find details at https://kwso.org/2025/01/2025-mt-hood-meadows-warm-springs-ski-snowboard-trip/