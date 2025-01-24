KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jan. 25, 2025

The Tribal Member Art Exhibit will be on display at the Museum at Warm Springs February 8th. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9am to 5pm and closed for lunch from noon until 1. The Museum is closed on Sunday and Monday.

The Mt. Hood Meadows annual Warm Springs Ski & Snow Board Day is Friday, January 31st. This is for beginners or veteran skiers or snowboarders who are: Warm Springs Tribal Members, Residents and/or Tribal Employees. Transportation is available and everything you need is provided. To sign up – email sue.matters@wstribes.org or text 541-460-2255 with your name and a contact info. You will need to complete a Consent/Liability Form and let us know if you want a seat on the bus or will you drive yourself up to Mt Hood Meadows. The deadline to sign up is Monday Morning, January 27th – 9am. If you miss the deadline – you can still participate but you won’t have rental gear pre-teched and you will need to wait in line with the general public. You can find details at https://kwso.org/2025/01/2025-mt-hood-meadows-warm-springs-ski-snowboard-trip/

The South Wasco County School District’s Theatre Department will present A Wrinkle in Time this evening at 6:00 and Sunday at 3pm at the Southern Wasco County Library in Maupin.

Kah-nee-ta Hot Springs Resort is having a Tribal Appreciation Day this Sunday 11am until 7pm. Day-use will be free for all Tribal Members, MITs and Tribal Employees. Please bring your Tribal or Employee ID. The resort is currently open Thursday through Monday, and closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The annual Point in Time Count is coming up Tuesday, January 28th at the Old Elementary School Gym from 9am – 4pm. For participants, there will be Resource Booths set up, non-perishable foods items, breakfast beginning at 9am, lunch starting at 11 and additional incentives. This is to count sheltered and unsheltered individuals and families experiencing homelessness in our community. This includes people residing in emergency shelters, transitional housing, safe havens, and those living unsheltered on the streets, in vehicles, or other locations not considered permanent housing.

A Simnasho Grazing District meeting has been set for 6pm on Tuesday, January 28th at the Simnasho Longhouse. The grazing group, range committee and Branch of Natural Resources staff will meet to discuss the grazing plan finalization.

Warm Springs Housing Authority reminds its tenants that for after hours and weekend emergencies, they should to call Warm Springs PD Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and request Housing’s on-call service. Emergencies include a broken water line, sewer backing up, any electrical issues and kicked-in exterior doors. All other non-emergency work orders can be taken care of the next business day.

Free Covid-19 tests can be ordered online. Order free home tests from the USPS at https://special.usps.com/testkits. The USPS website also provides a link to the list of tests with extended expiration dates if you wish to check whether the expiration date of any kit you have at home has been extended. Additional information can be found at https://covidtests.gov/, including a phone number to help with ordering if needed. You can also call 1-800-232-0233

Warm Springs Nation Little League is looking for volunteer coaches for the upcoming season. For more information, email info@wsnll.org, call 541-325-3856 or visit Warm Springs Nation Little League’s Facebook page.