KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jan. 16, 2025

At the Senior Center today – there is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

The Warm Springs K-8 Eagles Girls Basketball teams have home games this afternoon vs. Crook County. Games start at 3:30.

Groups and meetings at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center on Thursdays are: On Second Thought at 4:00 and Embodiment Practice Group with Dr. Tam also at 4.

Madras Boys’ Varsity Wrestling is hosting a 3-Way meet today. It starts at 5:00.

Warm Springs ECE is offering a Parent Night education series starting this evening from 5:30-7pm at ECE. Dinner and childcare will be provided for participants. This is a 3-week series and participants are asked to attend all three sessions that will be focused on helping you meet all of your child’s needs, from daily care, to academic learning to social-emotional growth. All people do better when they are in an environment that is caring, connected and safe. Learn more by attending the Parent Night starting this Thursday at ECE. This is open to all families in the community. If possible, contact Shirelle at ECE to let them create an accurate head count.

Families that are registered with Mountain Star are eligible to receive diapers and other supplies once a month. The Mountain Star resource bus will be at the Warm Springs Community Action Team office with items for pick-up tomorrow from 10am to 3pm.

Listen to KWSO tomorrow night for a live basketball broadcast from the Buffalo Dome. The Madras boys are hosting Stayton. Tip-off of the varsity game is at 7.

The Spilyay Tymoo newspaper publishes every other Thursday. The deadline to submit articles, letters and information is the Monday before the publish date. The next paper will be out Thursday, January 23rd and so the submission deadline is Monday, January 20th. For more information you can email editor david.mcmechan@wstribes.org.

The Upper Deschutes Watershed Council is coordinating a six-part informational speaker series about the Metolius River and its watershed. Learn about the Metolius River and its history, hydrology, water quality, habitat conditions, native fish, recreation and conservation, and stream restoration. There are five classroom sessions, and one full-day field trip. The cost is $59. The first class is February 4th from 5:30-7:30pm. Registration is online at the COCC Community Education website.

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Health & Wellness Center offers car seats for each new child born, home visits, prenatal and postpartum support, and breastfeeding support. Clients can also have assistance with car seat installation checked with Sheryl Lopez at community health. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.