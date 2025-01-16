KWSO News for Thu., Jan. 16, 2025

JC Library offering computer classes for beginners starting in Feb.

Jefferson County Library will offer free, beginner-level Computer Classes on Saturdays from 10-11 am starting February 1st. Each session will focus on a different topic, such as setting up an email, building a resume, or staying safe online. No registration is needed, and so people can just drop by. Devices are provided at the library, and they will also provide coffee and pastries while you learn. For more information, visit the Jefferson County Library District’s website.

2025 VeggieRx enrollment begins in April

The High Desert Food and Farm Alliance’s VeggieRx program will be back for its third year. VeggieRx is a free freshly picked produce program where enrolled participants can get 15 weeks of freshly grown and harvested produce by Around the Bend Farms. VeggieRx is a food access program created for people who are experiencing food insecurity, are 18 years or older, and have some type of diet-modifiable disease(s). If you or someone you know may qualify, the first step is talking to a provider to have them send Kelly@hdffa.org a referral to get into the program. Enrollment will begin in April and VeggieRx will begin in June.

Annual Lincoln’s Powwow coming up

The 2025 Lincoln’s Powwow in Simnasho is set for February 7-9, 2025. Specials announced so far are a Sweethearts Special that will award Valentine’s Day-themed prizes, a drum contest with a $3,000 first place prize and a Carol Craig Kuthla Special for women 60 and over that will award 3 places with cash and Pendleton items. Vending spots at the powwow are available on a first paid, first serve basis and interested vendors should contact Sandra Greene. For other powwow information, the contacts are Austine Greene and Margie Tuckta. Lincoln’s Powwow has a Facebook account where they will announce additional specials. See the powwow flyer HERE more details.

Tribal Council 1/6/25 Meeting Summary

The Tribal Council provides summaries of its meetings. This summary is from the sessions held on January 6, 2025. Bodie Shaw, Acting Superintendent gave the Bureau of Indian Affairs update, followed by Kevin Moore with the Bureau of Trust Funds Administration update, Matthew Hill with the federal legislative update and Michael Mason providing the state legislative update. Josh Newton, Ellen Grover and Howard Arnett gave a tribal attorney update which went into an executive session for a time. A motion was made to authorize the Chairman to sign a letter addressed to the US Department of the Treasury – Internal Revenue Service regarding proposed rules concerning “Entities Wholly Owned by Indian Tribal Governments.” The next tribal attorney update came from Brent Hall. Jonathan Smith and Carlos Calica were named to attend the Columbia River Housing Tier 1 meeting during ATNI. Smith was also approved to attend a meeting at CRITFC for the Six Sovereign Summit on Jan 30-31. Another hour-long executive session was held before adjournment. Tribal Council Summary 2025Jan06

MHS & WSK8 Sports

Madras High School boys’ wrestling is hosting a 3-Way meet today that starts at 5:00pm.

The Warm Springs K-8 Eagles 8th grade girls’ basketball teams host Crook County today. The 6th/7th grade games have been cancelled due to lack of officials.