KWSO Calendar for Wed., Feb. 12, 2025

At Warm Springs ECE, Wednesdays in February are Wear Pink Day! Families who need names of children for Valentine’s Cards can stop by the ECE Front Desk. This Friday Warm Springs ECE is having a Valentines Round Dance today at 10am at the Agency Longhouse. All drummers and dancers, families and friends are welcome to participate.

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center is having a Valentine Basket Silent Auction fundraiser today. It will be in the pod A lobby from 9am to 3:30pm. It’s their annual fundraiser for employee activities. Anyone is welcome to stop by, browse and place bids.

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Senior Center dining area. On the menu – baked salmon with brown rice & asparagus. Senior meals are free for all elders age 60 and older. Folks can join the seniors for lunch – it’s $1 for Youth, $5 for adults or you can assist with clean-up after the meal.

Warm Springs K8 8th Grade Group #4 will visit Madras High School today. K8 Girls Basketball teams host Elton Gregory today at 3:30.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health holds Parenting Classes every Wednesday at 11am. There is also an Adult Wellbriety meeting at 4:00 each Wednesday.

The Recovery on the Rez group meets every Wednesday evening from 5:30-7 at the new Park Place Housing community building. Food and drinks are provided. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Everyone is welcome to join Wellness of Warm Springs on Thursday from Noon to 1PM in the old school cafeteria. The Health Education topic is Honoring the Gift of Heart Health with presenter Ms. Judy. A Valentine theme hearty lunch will be served to all participants.

Listen to KWSO tomorrow night at 7 for a live broadcast of the Madras White Buffalo girls varsity basketball game vs. The Dalles. Tipoff is at 7.

Indian Head Casino is seeking food vendors for their May 10th Los Lonely Boys Concert. You can find their vendor application at the KWSO website in the News and Information tab. Choose Events and Opportunities from the drop-down menu.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Sweetheart Baby Fair is on Wednesday, February 26th from 5-6:30 at the Community Center. The event will include the Little Tykes Regalia Fashion Show, family photo shoot, crawler race, a light meal, raffle prizes and info booths.

Warm Springs K-8 students age 6 through 8th grade are invited to attend Good News Club Wednesday afternoons. A van picks up students at the K8 at 2pm to take them to the Warm Springs Baptist Church and returns them to before the end of the school day. Permission slips are located at the K8 office and Warm Springs Market, to be completed and turned into to your child’s teacher. If you have any questions, you may contact Urbana at 541-419-4821.

Warm Springs Nation Little League registration is open now through March 3rd. Registration is being done with paper forms. Player registration, medical release and school enrollment forms can be downloaded from the www.wsnll.org. They are also looking for volunteer coaches for the upcoming season. For more information, email info@wsnll.org, call 541-325-3856 or visit Warm Springs Nation Little League’s Facebook page.