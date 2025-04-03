KWSO Calendar for Thu., Apr. 3, 2025

Funeral Arrangements for Leon Tenorio

There is a viewing this morning (4/3) at 8am at Mt. Scott Funeral Home in Portland. They will leave from there for the Simnasho Longhouse for a viewing. The estimated time is 12pm. There will be one seven and then burial at the Simnasho Cemetery. A meal will follow back at the Simnasho Longhouse.

The Kids Center and Warm Springs K-8 Academy are hosting the 2nd Annual Communities for Kids Event in support of National Child Abuse Prevention Month this afternoon from 3-5:30 in the Cafeteria at the K8. Different programs will be set up, plus there will be dinner and raffles.

Groups and meetings at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center on Thursdays are: On Second Thought at 4:00 and Embodiment Practice Group with Dr. Tam also at 4.

PIRS by SriPonya is inviting everyone to the grand opening of its Youth Drop-In Center at 29 D Street in Madras tomorrow (4/4) from 4-6pm. Enjoy free food, connection, and fun while learning about the services and support available at the Drop-In Center. This is a place where youth ages 12-16 can find encouragement, resources, and a welcoming environment. Whether you’re a young person looking for a place to belong, a parent, or a community member who wants to support local youth, please feel free to stop by.

The Joint Committee on Ways and Means is travelling around the state to hear from community members about what programs should be prioritized this budget cycle. They will be in Warm Springs tomorrow from 5-7pm at the old elementary. Members of the public can find more information on talking points and register to testify using this LINK.

Senator Jeff Merkley will hold his Jefferson County Town Hall on Saturday (4/5) at the Madras High School gym at 10am.

Warm Springs Community Action Team is having a Tribal Youth Job Fair on Friday, April 11th in the old elementary school cafeteria. Youth can find out about employment, internship, camp and other opportunities from employers and programs in our area.

The Branch of Natural Resources is taking registrations for 2 upcoming horse clinics for tribal members. There is a horse castration clinic on Friday, April 11 for wild or domesticated horses. And, there is a horse dental clinic on Saturday, May 10th which will include teeth floating, vaccinations and deworming open to halter broke horses only. Both clinics will be held at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds and done by OSU veterinary students. The clinics are free and reservations are required. Contact Suzi Miller at 541-553-2007 for more information.

The “Bash in Simnash” rodeo, sponsored by Outlaw & Suppah Ranch, will be held Saturday, April 19th at noon at the Simnasho Rodeo Grounds. There will be a wild horse race, team roping, mixed broncs, breakaway, junior & senior cold race and 2-plus-1 wild horse race. And, there’s a kids’ Easter egg hunter after the events. Contact Daniel Gilbert 541-460-8061 or Dustin Suppah 541-325-6347 for entry fees. Vendors can contact Aja Gilbert at 541-460-8008.

IN A LANDSCAPE: Classical Music in the Wild featuring Hunter Noack returns to Warm Springs on June 1st. This year the concert will be held at Kah-nee-ta. Gates will open at 3pm and the concert begins at 4. The event along the river will include tribal vendors and special guest artist Native American flutist James Edmund Greeley. You can learn more about the event and purchase tickets online at www.inalandscape.org.