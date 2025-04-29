CTWS Adoption Election – June 30, 2025

Resolution Number 13,237 was passed by the 29th Tribal Council on April 21, 2025 by a vote of 8-0 with the Chairman not voting. The resolution states:

“Pursuant to Article III, Section 3, as amended, of the Tribal Constitution and By-Laws of the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation of Oregon, and Section 120.800 of Ordinance No. 94, that the names set forth in the list attached as Exhibit “A” to this Resolution are hereby approved as eligible to be submitted to the tribal membership for a vote in an adoption election conducted as a Trial election under Ordinance No. 44, for the purpose of voting to determine whether any of the persons whose names are set forth in the list attached as Exhibit “A” should be adopted as members of the Tribe.”

There is a voter turn out requirement of at least fifty percent (50%) of the members entitled to vote.

The Adoption Election called for in the resolution is set for June 30, 2025.

TC13237 – CTWS Adoption Election Resolution

There are 199 people on the ballot for adoption, They will be voted on individually.

The adoption list includes each candidate’s name, date of birth, degree of CTWS blood, total Tribal Blood, Parent & Grandparent, Allottee Relatives, Address and Residency detail.

The list of candidates for adoption can be found in Attachment A