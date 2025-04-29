KWSO Calendar for Wed., Apr. 30, 2025

Warm Springs Behavioral Health holds Parenting Classes every Wednesday at 11am. There is also an Adult Wellbriety meeting at 4:00 each Wednesday.

The Recovery on the Rez group meets every Wednesday evening from 5:30-7 at the new Park Place Housing community building. Food and drinks are provided. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Warm Springs Fire & Safety is having an open house today from noon to 1 at the Agency Fire Station. It’s a chance to tour the new apparatus bays, meet the firefighters and representatives from Prevention, Oregon State Fire Marshall, American Red Cross and more. Lunch will be served to the first 100 attendees.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is hosting the homeownership Financial Education Series “Pathways Home” starting tomorrow. Classes will be held Thursdays from 5:30-7:30pm May 1st through June 12th. To sign up contact email mallory@wscat.org or text/call her cell 541-460-7919.

Art Adventure Gallery will have an opening reception for its new exhibit “Art Branches Need Trees,” featuring COCC printmaking pupils and Bill Hunt woodcarvings. It’s tomorrow (5/1) from 5:30-7pm at the gallery located on 5th Street in Madras.

The Native American Program Legal Aid Services of Oregon (NAPOLS) will have a free legal assistance clinic in Warm Springs on Monday, May 5th from 9am to noon at the Community Action Team office. If you qualify for their services, they can help with will drafting, estate planning, tenant & employee rights, protection from domestic violence, public benefits, homeless rights and expungement of a conviction. To make an appointment call 541-668-8352. Walk-ins are welcome, but there could be a wait.

The Swearing-In of the 30th Tribal Council of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will be on Monday, May 5th starting at 9am at the Administration Building.

WorkSource Oregon has a Mobile Employment Resource Van that brings services to communities twice a month. Available services include job search assistance, interview preparation, resume development and career guidance. On Thursday, May 8th it will be at the Jefferson County Library in Madras from 9:30 to noon and at the Warm Springs Community Center from 1-3:30. Contact Matt at 541-280-8419 for more information or to schedule an appointment.

Golfers of all skill levels are invited to participate in Oregon State University – Cascades’ third annual golf-putting tournament on May 16th. The tournament will start at 9 a.m. at Eagle Crest Resort in Redmond. It is open to people of all ages. Proceeds from the event will support the OSU-Cascades Student Emergency Fund. The fund assists students experiencing unexpected financial hardship that interferes with their academic progress. Student recipients can use emergency scholarships to help with textbooks, transportation, rent and other essential needs, helping them stay on track to complete their degree. For more information you can visit ForOregonState.org.

The Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources has issued a 30-day public comment period for the Sentinel Forest Vegetation Management and Timber Sale Project. The project proposes a commercial timber harvest of about 20 million board feet across 1,475 acres in a southwest section of the Warm Springs Reservation. KWSO has the project documentation posted in our news section on our website.