KWSO Calendar for Fri., Apr. 4, 2025

The Mountain Star Resource Bus will be at Warm Springs ECE today from 10:30am – 2:30pm offering families diapers, wipes and hygiene bags. All Warm Springs families are welcome to stop by.

The Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs groups and meetings held on Fridays are: Relapse Prevention at 11am, an AA/NA Recovery Meeting at noon, and Anxiety Group with Dr. Barb at 3.

The Warm Springs Boys & Girls Club will be closed after school today. They are short staffed for the number of kids who attend on Fridays, so will be closed. Families should let the K8 know the arrangements for their kiddos for after school today.

PIRS by SriPonya is inviting everyone to the grand opening of its Youth Drop-In Center at 29 D Street in Madras today from 4-6pm. Enjoy free food, connection, and fun while learning about the services and support available at the Drop-In Center. This is a place where youth ages 12-16 can find encouragement, resources, and a welcoming environment. Whether you’re a young person looking for a place to belong, a parent, or a community member who wants to support local youth, please feel free to stop by.

The Oregon legislature’s Joint Means and Ways Committee will be holding a community budget hearing in Warm Springs today from 5-7pm at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. Community members are invited to attend and testify on the legislature’s upcoming funding priorities as legislators finalize the State of Oregon’s 2025-2027 budget. You can learn more and to watch the testimony live. (https://olis.oregonlegislature.gov/liz/2025R1/Committees/JWM/2025-04-04-17-00/Agenda)

Senator Jeff Merkley will hold his Jefferson County Town Hall on Saturday, April 5th at the Madras High School gym at 10am.

A “Hands Off” rally will be held tomorrow from noon until 2pm at the north Y in Madras to protest recent actions by the current federal administration. This is part of a nationwide mobilization. This is a nonviolent action and any agitation needs to be de-escalated.

The Native American Program Legal Aid Services of Oregon (NAPOLS) will offer free legal assistance clinics in Warm Springs April 7th and May 5th 9am to noon at the Community Action Team office. If you qualify for their services, they can help with will drafting, estate planning, tenant & employee rights, protection from domestic violence, public benefits, homeless rights and expungement of a conviction. To make an appointment Call 541-668-8352 or email lauren.guicheteau@lasoregon.org. Walk-ins are welcome, but there could be a wait.

Warm Springs residents with dogs and cats have access to Fix Ticks, which is a program that mails free flea and tick medicine every month to pet owners who live on the reservation. Anyone with a Warm Springs PO Box or address can order flea and tick prevention for the whole year. All you need to do is sign up online at https://fixticks.org/.

Warm Springs Community Action Team is having a Tribal Youth Job Fair on Friday, April 11th in the Community Center social hall. Youth can find out about employment, internship, camp and other opportunities.

The Warm Springs Tribal Council has announced board openings. The Warm Springs Composite Board of Directors is seeking 2 board members, one Tribal Member and 1 non-member. The Warm Springs Tribal Employment Rights Office Commission has 4 positions to fill. Letters of interest and resumes for both entities can be submitted until 5pm Monday April 14th. A Criminal and Credit Background Check will also need to be completed. Contact the Tribes Secretary-Treasurer/CEO office if you have questions.