KWSO Calendar for Sat., Apr. 5, 2025

This afternoon, a volunteer-led rally will be held in Madras. The Hands-Off demonstration is being held in protest against the current administration and to tell them ‘Hand’s Off’ to social security, tribal sovereignty, and other issues. It will take place Saturday at the intersection of Highways 97 and 26 from noon until 2pm. Hands Off! Jefferson County Fights Back · Hands Off

Every Sunday, PIRS by SriPonya has Sports Agility Camp for youth in grades 5-8, coached by John Charles. It’s from noon to 1:30 at the Old Elementary gym – every Sunday through April. Walk-ins are welcome

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

The Native Aspirations meeting for April is this coming Monday (4/7) from 12-1:30 p.m. at the old school cafeteria. Lunch will be provided.

Warm Springs Community Action Team is having a Tribal Youth Job Fair on Friday, April 11th in the old elementary school cafeteria. Youth can find out about employment, internship, camp and other opportunities from employers and programs in our area.

The Warm Springs Tribal Council has some board openings. The Warm Springs Composite Board of Directors is seeking 2 board members, one Tribal Member and 1 non-member. The Warm Springs Tribal Employment Rights Office Commission has 4 positions to fill. Letters of interest and resumes for both entities can be submitted until 5pm Monday April 14th. A Criminal and Credit Background Check will also need to be completed. Contact the Tribes Secretary-Treasurer/CEO office if you have questions.

The 5th Annual Earth Day Community Clean Up Day in Warm Springs is on Tuesday, April 22nd from 9am to 12:30pm. Meet at the Community Center parking lot. Supplies and lunch will be provided and they’ll have raffle drawings for all participants.

The 2025 Say Their Name Relay & Marathon is on May 10th. The event honors all of our Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives. The course is about 26 miles, 9 legs and 8 exchange points starting at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds and ending at the Simnasho Longhouse. Registration ends April 15th. Say Their Name Relay & Marathon Registration

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Health & Wellness Center offers car seats for each new child born, home visits, prenatal and postpartum support, and breastfeeding support. Clients can also have assistance with car seat installation checked with Sheryl Lopez at community health. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.